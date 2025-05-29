Kiren Rijiju defends Shashi Tharoor: ‘What does the Congress party want,’ he asks

Adversity makes strange bedfellows. It was once again proven after the BJP came to the defence of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, while the grand old party criticised him. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju questioned Congress’ motives as he defended Tharoor who has come under fire from his own party for saying that India crossed the Line of Control (LOC) for the first time during the 2016 strike on Pakistan’s terror base.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“What does the Congress party want & how much do they really care for the country? Should the Indian MPs go to foreign nations and speak against India and its Prime Minister? There’s limit to political desperation!,” asked Rijiju in a display of camaraderie.

Rijiju had made the comment sharing an earlier post of his, where one can see Tharoor’s colleague from his party, Udit Raj, questioning the Thiruvananthapuram MP. In the earlier post too, Rijiju said that Indians must speak in one voice during crucial times at least.

What does the Congress party want & How much they really care for the country? Should the Indian MPs go to foreign nation and speak against India and its Prime Minister?

There’s limit to political desperation! https://t.co/JiuYqpW2tN — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 28, 2025

Speaking in Panama, Tharoor had said, "When, for the first time, India breached the Line of Control between India and Pakistan to conduct a surgical strike on a terror base, a launch pad — the Uri strike in September 2016.”

Advertisement

He was criticised by Udit Raj who said Tharoor should be made the “super spokesperson of the BJP”. He said, “My dear Shashi Tharoor, Alas! I could prevail upon PM Modi to declare you as super spokesperson of BJP, even declaring (you) as foreign minister before landing in India. How could you denigrate the golden history of Congress by saying that before PM Modi, India never crossed LoC and International border.”

Raj said the Indian Army entered Pakistan in 1965 at multiple points, surprising the Pakistanis. In 1971, India divided Pakistan in two, and also during the UPA government, several surgical strikes were done without fanfare. Tharoor was supposed to expose Pakistan but has been seen praising the PM instead, he said.

Advertisement

Support for Raj came from his colleagues, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh and media head Pawan Khera, too. Khera even shared a picture of officers from the 4 Sikh Regiment outside a captured Pakistani police station during the 1965 Battle of Burki.