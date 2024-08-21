'Traded unclaimed bodies, trafficked biomedical waste': Former RG Kar official on ex-principal Sandip Ghosh

As the investigations into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College intensify, a former official has revealed shocking details about Sandip Ghosh, the principal of the college.

In an exclusive interview with India Today TV, a former deputy superintendent of the medical college, Akhtar Ali claimed that Ghosh was involved in many illegal activities like selling unclaimed bodies, trafficking biomedical waste and moreover sending medical supplies to Bangladesh

"Sandip Ghosh used to do business with unclaimed dead bodies. A case was also registered against him. He was also involved in trafficking biomedical waste. He used to sell it to the people who were part of his additional security. It was then sent to Bangladesh," Ali told

Ali, who was posted at the hospital until 2023, claims he had alerted the state vigilance commission regarding these activities and participated in the inquiry committee against Ghosh.

Despite an investigation reportedly finding Ghosh guilty, Ali stated that no action had been taken against him. In another claim, Ali said that he submitted an inquiry report to the state health department detailing allegations against Ghosh, only to be transferred from RG Kar Hospital the same day.

He expressed his frustrations, saying, "The day I submitted the inquiry report, I was transferred. The other two members of this committee were also transferred. I did everything I could to protect the students from this man, but I failed."

Sandip Ghosh, who recently resigned amid protests following the murder of a doctor, was swiftly appointed to a new position at Calcutta Medical College. However, this move prompted criticism from the Calcutta High Court, which ordered Ghosh to be placed on indefinite leave.

The Mamata Banerjee government is investigating allegations of financial irregularities at RG Kar Hospital dating back to January 2021. According to Ali, Ghosh was involved in a scheme requiring students to pay off bribes to pass their courses, with some students intentionally failing to facilitate this corruption.

Further outlining Ghosh's alleged tactics, Ali disclosed that Ghosh demanded a 20 percent commission on every tender, asserting that only two associates, Suman Hazra and Biplab Singha, received tenders for hospital-related work.

"Ghosh would take money upfront and then issue a work order," Ali alleged, revealing that Hazra and Singha control a significant number of companies used to fulfill these contracts.

Ali emphasised the level of influence Ghosh wields, suggesting he is backed by "powerful people," which has allowed him to return to leadership roles even after multiple transfers.