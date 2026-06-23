Kutch gets its 'express corridor'! Adani's Mundra Airport launches flights to these 8 cities

Mundra is set to get a major connectivity boost with the launch of scheduled commercial flight services from Adani Mundra Airport, a move that aims to strengthen trade, tourism and business activity across the Kutch region.

The airport on Tuesday announced the start of its inaugural scheduled flight services connecting Mundra with Mumbai and Goa in partnership with Star Air.

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The airline will also operate services to Hindon, Surat, Belagavi, Bengaluru, Kolhapur and Nanded, taking the total number of connected destinations to eight.

According to Adani, the new air routes are expected to significantly cut travel time for businesses, traders, logistics operators and tourists, creating what it described as an "express corridor" for the region. The development is also expected to support the growth of Mundra, home to India's largest private port and one of the country's most important trade gateways.

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The launch marks another step in Adani Group's plan to transform Mundra into a fully integrated, multi-modal logistics and business hub by combining its port, airport and special economic zone infrastructure.

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Built with a 1,900-metre runway capable of handling a range of passenger and cargo aircraft, the airport features a modern terminal equipped with parking facilities, multiple check-in counters, passenger lounges and a food court. The facility also includes wheelchair access and dedicated passenger drop-off zones.

The company said the new air connectivity would provide a crucial last-mile link for the large volumes of trade moving through Mundra Port and the Mundra Special Economic Zone (SEZ), helping improve integration with domestic and global supply chains.

Adani said the airport will create stronger synergies between its port and aviation businesses and is expected to play a key role in driving future growth in trade, industry and tourism across Kutch.

The initiative draws on the group's experience in operating airports at Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Guwahati.