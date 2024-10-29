Lawrence Bishnoi gang threatened to kill Abhinav Arora, claims 10-yr-old influencer's family

The parents of 10-year-old spiritual influencer Abhinav Arora have claimed that the ill-famed Lawrence Bishnoi gang has threatened to kill the influencer. Arora's mother Jyoti Arora has said that the family has received a message from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

"We received a call message from Lawrence Bishnoi group today where we were being threatened that Abhinav would be killed. Last night, we got a call that I missed. We received a message from the same number today that they would kill Abhinav," she told newswire ANI.

She added that her son has not done anything other than devotion that he has to tolerate so much abuse and hate.

#WATCH | Mathura, UP: Family of Abhinav Arora claims that he received a life threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang.



His mother, Jyoti Arora says, "...We received a call message from Lawrence Bishnoi group today where we were being threatened that Abhinav would be killed. Last… pic.twitter.com/A89FNRvOCN — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2024

The 10-year-old influencer was last in the news when a video showing him performing devotional songs and dancing alongside spiritual leader Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya at a religious event went viral.

In this footage, Swami Rambhadracharya can be seen asking Arora to leave the stage.

After the video went viral on social media, Arora said that such incidents shouldn't be treated as matters of national interest. He added that while the spiritual leader scolded him, he later called him into his room and received his blessings.

Meanwhile, Jyoti Arora has also filed a police complaint with the Mathura Superintendent of Police against seven 'anti-Hindu' YouTubers for allegedly harassing him.

She said in her complaint that the YouTubers posted videos which were "maliciously designed" to mock and defame the religious beliefs of her son who followed the Sanatan Dharma.

The complaint further said that the content of these videos was crafted to promote hate against the practices and beliefs of Hinduism, while adding that they were uploaded to "humiliate and harass" Abhinav Arora.

"The conduct of the accused persons has forced the complainant to the stage of absolute collapse and family suicide," the complaint read. It added that the actions of the YouTubers caused immense emotional suffering for the 10-year-old.

It also mentioned that the mockery of his father in these videos has "severely impacted his family's dignity and peace of mind."

"Each and every member of the family is being publicly mocked which has caused extreme embarrassment to them. The accused persons have defamed the complainant for wrongful gains," the complaint stated.