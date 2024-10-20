Lawrence Bishnoi's family spends Rs 40 lakh every year on jailed gangster, cousin claims 'he comes from a wealthy family with more than 100 acres of land'

A shocking revelation has emerged about the extent of Lawrence Bishnoi's family's support for the incarcerated gangster. According to a recent report, Bishnoi's family spent a staggering Rs 40 lakh every year to ensure his well-being and comfort while he was in prison, his cousin revealed.

Ramesh Bishnoi, 50, expressed that the family never expected the 31-year-old Lawrence Bishnoi, a law graduate from Panjab University, to turn to crime. He shared that Lawrence comes from a wealthy background, with the family spending around Rs 35-40 lakh on him annually. "We have always been financially well-off. Lawrence's father was a constable in the Haryana Police and owns 110 acres of land in our village," Ramesh said.

According to The Daily Guardian, Ramesh shared that Lawrence always wore expensive clothes and shoes, and even now, the family spends around Rs 35-40 lakh on him each year while he's in jail. Ramesh mentioned that he last saw Lawrence about ten years ago during a court hearing. Lawrence Bishnoi, whose birth name is Balkaran Brar, is currently held in Gujarat's Sabarmati Central Jail. In several cases, he is under investigation by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Following the fatal shooting of Baba Siddique outside his son’s office, the Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the murder. Shubham Lonkar publicly claimed the attack in a social media post.

Investigations later revealed that the hit was initially given to the Maharashtra branch of the Bishnoi gang. They had demanded Rs 50 lakh for the job but eventually withdrew due to disagreements over payment and concerns about the influence of the NCP leader.

According to the NIA, the Bishnoi gang has grown rapidly in recent years, resembling the way Dawood Ibrahim built his criminal network in the 1990s. The gang is believed to have over 700 shooters, with 300 of them operating in Punjab. The NIA has charged 16 gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, under the UAPA.

In its chargesheet, the NIA highlighted the parallels between the Bishnoi gang and Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company. Dawood began with small-scale crimes but expanded his influence through drug trafficking, contract killings, and extortion, eventually establishing the powerful D-Company. Similarly, the Bishnoi gang has followed a similar pattern, expanding its reach and influence across regions.

The Bishnoi gang, much like Dawood Ibrahim’s network, started with small crimes but has grown into one of the most feared gangs in North India. By 2020-21, the gang reportedly made crores of rupees through extortion, with the money being sent abroad via hawala channels, according to India Today. Officials have also noted that the gang uses social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to promote itself and attract younger members.