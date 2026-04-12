Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passes away at 92 in Mumbai

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle died on Sunday, in Mumbai at the age of 92, marking the end of an era that shaped the sound of Hindi cinema for decades. Bhosle had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening.

Confirming the news, Bhosle’s son, Anand Bhosle, said, "My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park." Her death was also confirmed by Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital. Advertisement

On Saturday, in an X post shared shortly after Bhosle's hospitalisation, her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, had written, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively (sic)."

My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively. — Zanai Bhosle (@ZanaiBhosle) April 11, 2026

Born into music

Bhosle was born on September 8, 1933, in Sangli, Maharashtra, to Deenanath Mangeshkar and his wife Shevanti. Deenanath Mangeshkar, a classical singer and actor, passed away when Asha Bhosle was nine.

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The family later moved to Kolhapur and then to Mumbai, where Bhosle and her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar began their careers in films as singers and actors. By 1943, she recorded the hit number "Chala Chala Nav Bala" for the Marathi film Majha Bal. Her debut in Hindi films came in 1948 with the song "Saawan Aaya" for Chunariya, though her songs in Andhon Ki Duniya were released earlier the same year. Her first solo Hindi film song was for Raat Ki Rani in 1949.

Voice of Bollywood’s golden era

Bhosle was one of the defining voices of Bollywood’s golden era of the 1950s, 60s and 70s, alongside legends like Mohammad Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Mukesh and Manna Dey.

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She was known for her soprano voice, versatility and mastery across genres including film music, pop, classical, bhajans, ghazals, folk, qawwali and Rabindra Sangeet. Over her lifetime, she recorded in more than 20 Indian and foreign languages. In 2006, she had said that she recorded over 12,000 songs in her career.

Recipient of cinema’s top honour

Bhosle was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. She won two National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer for "Dil Cheez Kya Hai" (Umrao Jaan, 1981) and "Mera Kuch Samaan" (Ijaazat, 1987), along with several other popular awards. Her career spanned more than eight decades.

From ghazals to cabaret

Her work ranged from soulful ghazals to energetic cabaret songs. Her collaboration with O. P. Nayyar produced songs like "Aao Huzoor Tumko" (Kismat), while her song "Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko" from Yaadon Ki Baraat, composed by R. D. Burman, became a timeless romantic hit.

She also sang popular tracks like "Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja" (Caravan) and "Yeh Mera Dil" (Don), and classical-based songs such as "In Aankhon Ki Masti" and "Dil Cheez Kya Hai" (Umrao Jaan).

Adapting to changing times

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In the 1990s and early 2000s, Bhosle adapted to changing musical styles. Her collaborations with A. R. Rahman included songs like "Tanha Tanha" and "Rangeela Re" (Rangeela). She also sang "Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main" (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge). Her Indipop track "Kabhi To Nazar Milao" with Adnan Sami was widely appreciated.

The British band Cornershop dedicated the song "Brimful of Asha" to her, which topped the UK Singles Chart in February 1998.

In 2013, she appeared as an actor in the film Mai, alongside Padmini Kolhapure and Ram Kapoor. The film was directed by Mahesh Kodiyal, and her performance received critical acclaim