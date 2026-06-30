Lohagad Fort visitors rename murder spot 'Siya Point' after Ketan Agrawal case

Visitors to Maharashtra's historic Lohagad Fort have started informally calling the cliff where Pune realtor Ketan Agrawal was allegedly pushed to his death "Siya Point", as the high-profile murder case draws growing crowds to the popular trekking destination, according to a report by India Today.

The centuries-old hill fort near Lonavala is best known for its Maratha history, scenic monsoon treks and panoramic views. But local authorities and fort workers say many visitors are now coming not for its heritage, but to see the cliff linked to the murder.

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According to Sachin Tekawade, president of the Lohagad-Visapur Development Forum, tourist footfall has increased noticeably over the past five days despite the delayed onset of the monsoon, which had reduced visitor numbers earlier this season.

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"Lohagad is usually known for its historical significance and natural beauty. But after the murder case came to light, many people are specifically asking about the location linked to the incident," Tekawade said.

Murder case boosts footfall

Lohagad Fort usually receives around 10,000 visitors on weekends during the monsoon season, while weekday footfall ranges between 800 and 1,000 tourists.

This year, however, below-normal rainfall had led to fewer visitors through much of June. Locals say the recent increase appears to be directly linked to public interest in the murder investigation.

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Tekawade, who has worked for the development of Lohagad Fort and nearby villages for nearly two decades, said he was disappointed that the fort's rich history is being overshadowed by its association with the crime.

Fort workers shared similar observations, saying many tourists ask for directions to the cliff where Ketan was pushed. Some visitors have even started informally referring to the spot as "Siya Point", a reference linked to the ongoing investigation.

Visitors changing travel plans

The curiosity has attracted visitors from across Maharashtra.

Siddhesh, a 21-year-old visitor from Nashik, said he and his friends had originally planned a trek near Kasara Ghat but changed their plans after hearing about the Lohagad murder case.

Varad, a tourist from Mumbai, said several of his friends wanted to visit the exact spot linked to the case. According to him, there has been widespread discussion about the murder, and many people are curious to see where it happened. For that reason, they also decided to visit the fort.

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A fort with a rich past

Perched at an altitude of around 3,389 feet in the Sahyadri mountain range, Lohagad is one of Maharashtra's most significant hill forts. It forms part of the state's network of historic forts recognised under UNESCO's World Heritage listing of the Maratha Military Landscapes.

Historian Pandurang Balkawade said the fort dates back nearly 2,000 years to the Satavahana period and later became an important military and economic centre under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Over the centuries, the fort was ruled by several dynasties, including the Satavahanas, Chalukyas, Yadavas and Bahamanis. It came under the Adilshahi Sultanate of Bijapur in 1637 before being captured by Shivaji Maharaj in 1657.

Following the Treaty of Purandar in 1665, the fort was handed over to the Mughals before being recaptured by the Marathas in 1670. During the Peshwa era, Lohagad served as a secure treasury and an important military outpost.

Today, however, many conversations about the fort are centred on the murder investigation rather than its centuries-old history, much to the disappointment of those working to preserve its heritage.

The murder case

Ketan Agrawal, a 26-year-old realtor, died on June 18 after being pushed from a 350-foot cliff during a trek at Lohagad Fort.

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The incident was initially reported as an accidental fall. Investigators later alleged it was a pre-planned murder involving his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary. Police said the two allegedly killed Ketan to avoid his planned marriage to Siya.