Mumbai rain alert! IMD forecasts heavy showers, high tides, thunderstorms

Mumbai is likely to witness heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting intensified monsoon activity over the city and its suburbs.

According to the IMD's latest forecast issued at 8 am, Mumbai will experience a generally cloudy sky with spells of heavy rain. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely at isolated locations across the city and adjoining suburban areas.

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IMD earlier placed Mumbai under yellow alert

The weather office had earlier placed Mumbai under a yellow alert, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places. Officials said the alert level could be revised later in the day depending on evolving weather conditions.

Despite the forecast of intense rainfall, the city received only moderate showers during the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Tuesday. Data showed the eastern suburbs recorded the highest average rainfall at 40.62 mm, followed by the island city at 26.03 mm and the western suburbs at 22.47 mm.

No impact on city's traffic

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Civic authorities said traffic movement remained slow on several roads due to intermittent rain, though suburban rail and other public transport services were operating normally.

The IMD has also cautioned residents about tidal conditions. A high tide of 4.16 metres is expected at 12.35 pm on Tuesday, while another high tide of 3.61 metres is forecast at 12.20 am on Wednesday. Low tides are likely at 6.44 pm on Tuesday and 6.07 am on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: IMD sounds twin alert: Severe heat wave in UP, extremely heavy rain in Northeast

Rain forecast across other states

The latest IMD outlook indicates that active monsoon conditions are expected to persist across large parts of the country. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over sections of the west coast, including Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala, while parts of central India, eastern India and the northeastern states are also expected to receive widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the next few days.

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Several states, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya, are likely to witness periods of heavy rain, raising the possibility of waterlogging in low-lying areas and disruptions to transport services.

Authorities have advised residents of high-rainfall regions to remain alert and follow local weather advisories as the monsoon gathers momentum across India.