‘She took something out near...’: Cab driver’s new claim in Ketan murder case about missing passport

The investigation into Pune businessman Ketan Agrawal’s death is gathering pace and a fresh claim by the cab driver who drove Agrawal and murder accused Siya Goyal to Mumbai Airport has added a new dimension to the case.

The driver alleged that Siya stopped the cab on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, asked for the boot to be opened, and took out an unidentified item shortly before Ketan’s passport mysteriously went missing at the airport.

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Speaking to Aaj Tak, cab driver Vaibhav Jadhav said he picked up the passengers from Pune at around 10 am on the day they were scheduled to travel to Bali for a pre-wedding photoshoot. According to Jadhav, Siya initially refused to enter the cab and was persuaded by her brother, Sahil Goyal, to get inside. The cab later stopped at Ravet, where Ketan joined the journey. Jadhav also claimed that Siya and Sahil argued during the drive from Pune to Ravet.

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Jadhav said that while travelling on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Siya asked him to stop at a food mall for tea. About 10 minutes later, she returned and requested that the boot be opened. The driver alleged that she then took something out of her purse near the boot area. After waiting for another 15 to 20 minutes, the passengers resumed their journey to Mumbai Airport. Jadhav said he did not know what the item was.

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According to the driver, shortly after dropping the group at the airport, he received a call informing him that a small bag had been left behind in the cab. He returned the bag, but soon received another call claiming that Ketan’s passport might have fallen inside the vehicle. Jadhav said he thoroughly checked the cab and even showed its interior over a video call, but the passport could not be found. He later returned to the airport, where Ketan and Sahil searched the cab themselves, yet the document remained missing.

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The missing passport ultimately led to the cancellation of the couple’s planned trip to Bali on June 6. According to Ketan’s father, Vishal Agrawal, all passports, currency and other travel documents had been kept together in a single pouch during the journey, but only Ketan’s passport was missing upon arrival at the airport.

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Police have since alleged that Siya Goyal intentionally stole and destroyed Ketan’s passport to prevent the trip from taking place. Police believe the disappearance of the passport was not an isolated incident but part of a broader conspiracy linked to the murder case.

Ketan, 26, died after falling from Lohagad Fort on June 18. Police have arrested Siya Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, claiming the two conspired to kill him after planning multiple attempts.