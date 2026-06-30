Middle-class and looking to get rich? Warren Buffett says skip these costly mistakes

You do not need a huge salary or risky investments to become wealthy, according to legendary investor Warren Buffett.

Instead, Buffett says middle-income earners can build long-term wealth by following a few simple habits: save before you spend, stay away from high-interest debt, invest in yourself and be patient.

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At a time when many people are chasing quick profits from trending investments, Buffett continues to argue that lasting wealth is built through discipline and consistency rather than one big financial win. His message, repeated over the years at Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meetings, is that small financial decisions made consistently can make a big difference over time.

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Save before you spend

One of Buffett's best-known pieces of financial advice is:

"Do not save what is left after spending; instead, spend what is left after saving."

Many people wait until the end of the month to save whatever money is left. But after paying bills and covering daily expenses, there is often little or nothing left to put aside.

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Buffett recommends setting aside part of your income as soon as you receive your salary by automatically transferring it into a savings or investment account. The remaining money then becomes your monthly spending budget.

He says this habit helps build financial discipline and makes it easier to grow your savings over time. Even a small amount can make a difference if you start early and stay consistent.

Invest in yourself first

Buffett has often said that the investment with the highest return is not a stock or a property, but yourself.

Learning new skills, improving your qualifications, earning professional certifications or developing better communication skills can help increase your income over time.

A higher income also gives you more money to save and invest. Buffett's message is that before searching for the next big investment opportunity, people should first invest in the skills that help them earn more.

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Stay away from high-interest debt

Buffett has repeatedly described high-interest debt, especially credit card debt, as one of the biggest obstacles to building wealth.

Credit card interest rates can reach 18% to 20% or even higher in many markets, making it difficult to grow your savings. Buffett believes paying off expensive debt should come before investing in opportunities with uncertain returns.

He also warns against "lifestyle inflation" – spending more simply because your income has increased.

Despite being one of the world's richest people, Buffett is known for his modest lifestyle. He believes that upgrading your lifestyle every time your salary rises can limit your ability to build wealth.

Invest only in what you understand

Another key rule Buffett follows is to invest only in businesses or assets that you understand.

He advises against buying stocks or financial products simply because they are popular or because other people appear to be making money from them.

For most middle-income earners, Buffett believes investing regularly in low-cost index funds is a better long-term strategy than trying to make quick profits through frequent trading.

As Buffett once said:

"Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago."

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The quote reflects his belief that wealth is built gradually through years of disciplined investing rather than one successful decision.

Keep an emergency fund

Although Buffett rarely speaks directly about emergency funds, his investment philosophy highlights the importance of being prepared for unexpected expenses.

Having money set aside for emergencies such as job loss, medical bills or major repairs can prevent people from relying on costly loans or selling investments at the wrong time.

It also allows investors to remain calm during periods of market volatility instead of making rushed financial decisions.

Wealth takes time

A common theme in Buffett's financial advice is that building wealth is a long-term process.

Rather than encouraging people to chase high-risk investments, he recommends developing simple habits such as saving regularly, investing in yourself, avoiding expensive debt, controlling your spending and giving compound growth time to work.

As Buffett has often pointed out, financial success depends less on how much you earn in a single year and more on maintaining good financial habits over many decades.