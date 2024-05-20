Lok Sabha Election Phase 5 Voter Turnout: Voting percentage nears 40% in Rae Bareli, Amethi; polling picks pace in Maharashtra

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Around 36.73 per cent voter turnout was reported all over the country as of 1 pm on Monday (May 20). Of this, the highest voter turnout was reported in Ladakh at 52.02 per cent, followed by West Bengal (48.41 per cent), Jharkhand (41.89 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (39.55 per cent), Odisha (35.31 per cent), and Jammu & Kashmir (34.79 per cent) as per the Election Commission of India's Voter Turnout app.

Related Articles

Polling finally picked up in Maharashtra as the voter turnout managed to cross 25 per cent by 1 pm. As of 1 pm, the overall voter turnout in Maharashtra is around 27.78 per cent. Voting across 49 Lok Sabha seats in 6 states and two Union Territories is currently underway till 6 pm.

In Jharkhand, Koderma saw a voter turnout of 26.95 per cent as of 11 am. This was followed by Chatra (26.01 per cent) and Hazaribagh (25.45 per cent) respectively.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Vo ter turnout as of 1 pm in phase 5

State/UT Voter turnout as of 1 pm (in %) Bihar 34.62 Jammu & Kashmir 34.79 Ladakh 52.02 Maharashtra 27.78 Odisha 35.31 Uttar Pradesh 39.55 West Bengal 48.41 Jharkhand 41.89

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections phase 5 voter turnout

The highest voter turnout was logged in Barabanki at 44.77 per cent as of 1 pm. This was followed by Jhansi (43.61 per cent), Mohanlalganj (41.43 per cent), Faizabad (40.77 per cent), Hamirpur (40.71 per cent), Fatehpur (39.85 per cent), Rae Bareli (39.69 per cent), Jalaun (39.50 per cent), Kaiserganj (38.50 per cent), Amethi (38.21 per cent), Gonda (36.67 per cent), Kaushambi (36.25 per cent), and Lucknow (33.50 per cent).

Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections phase 5 voter turnout

In Maharashtra, the Dindori Lok Sabha constituency logged the highest voter turnout at 33.25 per cent. As of 1 pm, the voter turnout struggled to reach 30 per cent in all the six Mumbai Lok Sabha constituencies.

Mumbai North logged a voting percentage of around 26.78 per cent, Mumbai North Central 28.05 per cent, Mumbai North East 28.82 per cent, Mumbai North West 28.41 per cent, Mumbai South 24.46 per cent and Mumbai South Central 27.21 per cent.

While Bhiwandi recorded a voter turnout of around 27.34 per cent as of 1 pm on Monday, Dhule and Nashik recorded a voting percentage of nearly 28.73 per cent and 28.51 per cent. Palghar and Thane recorded a voter turnout of 31.06 per cent and 26.05 per cent respectively. Kalyan recorded the lowest voter turnout at 22.52 per cent.

West Bengal Lok Sabha elections phase 5 voter turnout

As of 1 pm, the Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout at 55.37 per cent. While Uluberia reported a voting percentage of around 52.79 per cent, Hooghly and Bangaon reported a voter turnout of 50.50 per cent and 44.15 per cent respectively. Barrackpur and Srerampur recorded a voter turnout of 42.47 per cent and 42.75 per cent on May 20.

Bihar Lok Sabha elections phase 5 voter turnout

Bihar's Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha seat continued to record the highest voter turnout at 37.80 per cent as of 1 pm. This was followed by Sitamarhi (35.01 per cent), Saran (33.67 per cent), Madhubani (33.57 per cent), and Hajipur (33.10 per cent), respectively.