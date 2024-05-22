'Rinkiya ke papa ko haraana hai': Arvind Kejriwal campaigns for Kanhaiya Kumar in North East Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday took a Rinkiya ke Papa jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) sitting North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari. Kejriwal was campaigning for former JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar, the INDIA alliance's candidate from the constituency.

While appealing to the voters, Kejriwal introduced Kanhaiya Kumar and said that they have to vote for the hand symbol instead of the 'broom' one in the Lok Sabha seat. He further said that the voters had to make Kumar win and defeat Rinkiya ke Papa.

"Ye Kanhaiya hain. Yahan se khade ho rahe hain. Yahan pe aapko jhaadu ka button nahi milega, yahan par aapko panje ka button milega. 2 number ka button hai. 2 number ka button daba ke bhari bahumat se jitaana hai aur Rinkiya ke Papa ko haraana hai (This is Kanhaiya. He is the candidate here. You won't find the broom symbol here. You have to vote for hand symbol here. Press the second button. We have to make INDIA alliance candidate Kanhaiya Kumar victorious from North East Delhi with a heavy mandate and defeat Rinkiya ke Papa)," Kejriwal said while campaigning for Kumar.

Rinkiya ke Papa is a popular Bhojpuri song sung by Manoj Tiwari, who is the sitting MP from North East Delhi. The song is often used his political rivals, especially AAP, to mock him. After a decisive victory in the 2020 Delhi assembly elections, AAP workers were dancing and singing to their version of the song in a dig at the then BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

Moreover, Kejriwal also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech. He accused the Prime Minister of trying to stop the welfare initiatives undertaken by AAP in Delhi. Kejriwal alleged that the Prime Minister wants to shut down the schools made by the AAP government in Delhi.

"I was wondering why the Prime Minister sent me to jail. My fault is that I improved the government schools for your children. PM Modi wants to shut these schools down. I have built 500 schools in Delhi," Kejriwal claimed.

He added: "You (Modi) are the Prime Minister. You should have built 5,000 schools across the country to show your greatness. By sending me to jail, they want to stop the work I'm doing for Delhi."

Meanwhile, Kejriwal is out on interim bail in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He will have to surrender before the Tihar jail authorities on June 2, a day after the voting for the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections is over. All the 7 Lok Sabha seats will vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on June 25.