Lok Sabha elections 2024: Delhi's first third gender candidate files historic nomination

The first third gender candidate to contest in the Lok Sabha elections in the national capital filed their nomination papers from the South Delhi constituency on Friday.

Rajan Singh, a 26-year-old native of Bihar, dressed up in traditional attire of a dhoti, cap, and wearing gold jewellery, arrived alone to submit their nomination papers at the office of the returning officer of South Delhi in Saket.

Related Articles

Speaking to PTI, Singh expressed their motivations, stating, "I am contesting this election to draw attention to the challenges faced by third gender individuals due to the lack of separate civic amenities and to advocate for their social acceptance and rights."

Singh also emphasised upon the urgent need for a national transgender commission to address fundamental needs such as separate facilities and queues at government offices, as well as advocating for at least one percent reservation in jobs and education for the third gender community

In the submitted poll affidavit, Singh declared movable assets totaling Rs 15.10 lakh, including 200 grams of gold and funds exceeding Rs 10,000 in a bank account, with no immovable assets listed.

Asserting the significance of their candidacy, Singh emphasised that participation in the electoral process is aimed at raising awareness among voters regarding the rights of the third gender community.

"If elected, I will prioritise addressing the basic needs of the third gender community," Singh affirmed, highlighting the absence of dedicated leadership or institutional support for the community within major political parties.

While official recognition of the third gender exists, Singh underscored the ongoing societal challenges and urged for greater representation and acceptance within mainstream politics.

(with inputs from PTI)