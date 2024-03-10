Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mamata Banerjee announces TMC candidates for all 42 seats in West Bengal. List here

Lok Sabha polls update: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced Trinamool Congress' candidates for all 42 seats in West Bengal. The list of candidates was announced from TMC's massive Jana Garjan Sabha held at Brigade Parada Grounds in Kolkata.
Banerjee said the party would contest Lok Sabha elections alone in all 42 seats in West Bengal. "Today, I will bring before you 42 candidates for the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal," Banerjee said at the Jana Garjan Sabha in Kolkata before the big reveal.
The TMC's list of Lok Sabha candidates focuses on candidates belonging to the scheduled tribe, scheduled caste and adivasi communities besides women, new faces, celebrities and old-time performers. The party renominated 16 sitting MPs and fielded 12 women in the electoral fray.
West Bengal has 42 Lok Sabha seats, of these 32 are unreserved seats, while 10 are reserved for scheduled caste (SC) candidates and 2 are reserved for scheduled tribe (ST) candidates respectively.
List of TMC Lok Sabha 2024 candidates
1. Alipurduar (ST): Prakash Baraik
2. Arambagh (SC): Mitali Bag
3. Asansol: Shatrughan Sinha
4. Baharampur: Yusuf Pathan
5. Balurghat: Biplab Mitra
6. Bangaon (SC): Biswajit Das
7. Bankura: Arup Chakraborty
8. Barasat: Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar
9. Basirhat: Haji Nurul Islam
10. Barrackpore: Partha Bhowmick
11. Bardhaman Purba (SC): Sharmila Sarkar
12. Birbhum: Satabdi Roy
13. Bishnupur (SC): Sujata Khan
14. Bolpur (SC): Asit Kumar Mal
15. Bardhaman-Durgapur: Kirti Azad
16. Cooch Behar: Jagdish Basunia
17. Darjeeling: Gopal Lama
18. Diamond Harbour: Abhishek Banerjee
19. Dum Dum: Saugata Roy
20. Ghatal: Dipak Adhikari 'Dev'
21. Hooghly: Rachna Banerjee
22. Howrah: Prasun Banerjee
23. Jadavpur: Saayoni Ghosh
24. Jaynagar (SC): Pratima Mondal
25. Jalpaiguri: Nirmal Chandra Roy
26. Jangipur: Khalilur Rahman
27. Jhargram (ST): Kalipada Soren
28. Kanthi: Uttam Barik
29. Kolkata Dakshin: Mala Roy
30. Kolkata Uttar: Sudip Bandyopadhyay
31. Krishnanagar: Mahua Moitra
32. Maldaha Dakshin: Shahnawaz Ali Rizwan
33. Maldaha Uttar: Prasun Banerjee
34. Mathurapur (SC): Bapi Halder
35. Medinipur: June Malia
36. Murshidabad: Abu Taher Khan
37. Purulia: Santiram Mahato
38. Raiganj: Krishna Kalyani
39. Ranaghat (SC): Mukut Mani Adhikari
40. Serampore: Kalyan Banerjee
41. Tamluk: Debangshu Bhattacharya
42. Uluberia: Sajda Ahmed
Congress on TMC's seat-sharing announcement
Soon after the TMC announced all its candidates, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said that the Congress party has time and again expressed its desire to have a seat-sharing agreement with the party in Bengal.
"The Indian National Congress has always maintained that such an agreement has to be finalised through negotiations and not by unilateral announcements. The Indian National Congress has always wanted the INDIA group to fight the BJP together," Ramesh said.
