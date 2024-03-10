Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mamata Banerjee announces TMC candidates for all 42 seats in West Bengal. List here

Lok Sabha polls update: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced Trinamool Congress' candidates for all 42 seats in West Bengal. The list of candidates was announced from TMC's massive Jana Garjan Sabha held at Brigade Parada Grounds in Kolkata.

Banerjee said the party would contest Lok Sabha elections alone in all 42 seats in West Bengal. "Today, I will bring before you 42 candidates for the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal," Banerjee said at the Jana Garjan Sabha in Kolkata before the big reveal.

The TMC's list of Lok Sabha candidates focuses on candidates belonging to the scheduled tribe, scheduled caste and adivasi communities besides women, new faces, celebrities and old-time performers. The party renominated 16 sitting MPs and fielded 12 women in the electoral fray.

West Bengal has 42 Lok Sabha seats, of these 32 are unreserved seats, while 10 are reserved for scheduled caste (SC) candidates and 2 are reserved for scheduled tribe (ST) candidates respectively.

List of TMC Lok Sabha 2024 candidates

1. Alipurduar (ST): Prakash Baraik

2. Arambagh (SC): Mitali Bag

3. Asansol: Shatrughan Sinha

4. Baharampur: Yusuf Pathan

5. Balurghat: Biplab Mitra

6. Bangaon (SC): Biswajit Das

7. Bankura: Arup Chakraborty

8. Barasat: Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar

9. Basirhat: Haji Nurul Islam

10. Barrackpore: Partha Bhowmick

11. Bardhaman Purba (SC): Sharmila Sarkar

12. Birbhum: Satabdi Roy

13. Bishnupur (SC): Sujata Khan

14. Bolpur (SC): Asit Kumar Mal

15. Bardhaman-Durgapur: Kirti Azad

16. Cooch Behar: Jagdish Basunia

17. Darjeeling: Gopal Lama

18. Diamond Harbour: Abhishek Banerjee

19. Dum Dum: Saugata Roy

20. Ghatal: Dipak Adhikari 'Dev'

21. Hooghly: Rachna Banerjee

22. Howrah: Prasun Banerjee

23. Jadavpur: Saayoni Ghosh

24. Jaynagar (SC): Pratima Mondal

25. Jalpaiguri: Nirmal Chandra Roy

26. Jangipur: Khalilur Rahman

27. Jhargram (ST): Kalipada Soren

28. Kanthi: Uttam Barik

29. Kolkata Dakshin: Mala Roy

30. Kolkata Uttar: Sudip Bandyopadhyay

31. Krishnanagar: Mahua Moitra

32. Maldaha Dakshin: Shahnawaz Ali Rizwan

33. Maldaha Uttar: Prasun Banerjee

34. Mathurapur (SC): Bapi Halder

35. Medinipur: June Malia

36. Murshidabad: Abu Taher Khan

37. Purulia: Santiram Mahato

38. Raiganj: Krishna Kalyani

39. Ranaghat (SC): Mukut Mani Adhikari

40. Serampore: Kalyan Banerjee

41. Tamluk: Debangshu Bhattacharya

42. Uluberia: Sajda Ahmed

Congress on TMC's seat-sharing announcement

Soon after the TMC announced all its candidates, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said that the Congress party has time and again expressed its desire to have a seat-sharing agreement with the party in Bengal.

"The Indian National Congress has always maintained that such an agreement has to be finalised through negotiations and not by unilateral announcements. The Indian National Congress has always wanted the INDIA group to fight the BJP together," Ramesh said.