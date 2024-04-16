Telangana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting for all 17 seats in Phase-4; key contests to watch out for

Polling for Telangana's 17 Lok Sabha seats will take place in the fourth phase on May 13. The southern state, which has so far seen the dominance of K Chandrashekar Rao's BRS, is set for the three-cornered fight, with the Congress back in the game after a win in the assembly polls and the BJP trying to expand its base. In the recent assembly elections, the Congress handed a humiliating defeat to BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi), which ruled the state since its formation in 2024.

Telangana: Key Candidates And Contests

Some of the key seats and fights that will be closely watched are Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Malkajgiri, and Secunderabad. In the last Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party had won Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Secunderabad.

Lok Sabha Constituencies BJP BRS Congress/AIMIM Hyderabad Madhavi Latha Gaddam Srinivas Asaduddin Owaisi Nizamabad Dharmapuri Arvind Bajireddy Goverdhan T. Jeevan Reddy Karimnagar Bandi Sanjay Kumar B. Vinod Kumar Malkajgiri Etela Rajender Ragidi Laxma Reddy Patnam Mahender Reddy Secunderabad G. Kishan Reddy T. Padma Rao Goud Danam Nagender



Hyderabad: The BJP has fielded Madhavi Latha, a classical dancer, and an entrepreneur, to take on sitting MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad. The Hyderabad constituency, comprising the old city of Hyderabad with a predominantly Muslim population, has been an AIMIM bastion. Asaduddin Owaisi has so far won the constituency for four terms since 2004. Prior to him, his father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi had represented Hyderabad in the Lok Sabha for six consecutive terms between 1984 and 2004.

Nizamabad: The BJP's firebrand leader Dharmapuri Arvind is up against BRS leader Bajireddy Goverdhan and T. Jeevan Reddy of the Congress. Nizamabad is expected to witness a three-way race. In the 2023 assembly elections, the BJP won 2 of 7 assembly segments in the Nizamabad constituency.

Secunderabad: Here, BRS' T Padma Rao, a four-time MLA, is taking on sitting MP and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy. Danam Nagender, former minister and sitting MLA from Khairtabad, is also in the race.

Karimnagar: BJP's former state chief and sitting MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar is up against BRS leader B. Vinod Kumar. He was removed as state chief just months before the assembly elections in Telangana. In 2019, Sanjay had wrested the Karimnagar seat from then TRS by defeating its leader by nearly 90,000 votes.