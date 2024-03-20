scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

'Look into the matter': Centre to Punjab govt on Sidhu Moosewala's mother's IVF treatment at 58

'Look into the matter': Centre to Punjab govt on Sidhu Moosewala's mother's IVF treatment at 58

The ministry said it came across a report that said Charan Kaur went to IVF treatment for conceiving a baby at the age of 58 years. It said under the act, the age limit prescribed for a woman is between 21-50 years.

Sidhu Moosewala's parents welcomed a baby boy on Sunday Sidhu Moosewala's parents welcomed a baby boy on Sunday

The Union Health Ministry has sought a report from the Punjab government regarding the IVF treatment of singer Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday.

The ministry said it came across a report that said Charan Kaur went to IVF treatment for conceiving a baby at the age of 58 years. It said under the act, the age limit prescribed for a woman is between 21-50 years.

"Therefore, you are requested to look into the matter and submit a report to this department of the actions taken in this case as per the ART (Regulations) Act, 2021," the ministry said.  

Sidhu Moosewala's parents welcomed a baby boy on Sunday, nearly two years after the artiste was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa. Balkaur Singh, Moosewala’s father, announced the birth of the newborn on his Facebook page saying he and his wife Charan Kaur were blessed with Moosewala's younger brother.

"With the blessings of lakhs and crores of people who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has blessed us with Shubh’s little brother,” Balkaur posted in Punjabi.

"The family is healthy and I am grateful for the immense love of all well wishers."

In his post, Balkaur shared his picture holding the baby in his arms along with a welcome cake and Moosewala’s photo in the background.

In an Instagram post, Balkaur posed with the staff of the medical facility where the baby was born.

The news agency reported that Balkaur, around 60, and Charan Kaur, 58, had opted for the IVF technique.

There were reports that Moosewala’s parents were expecting a child, but days ago Balkaur had asked fans to not believe in rumours.

Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

Published on: Mar 20, 2024, 12:29 PM IST
