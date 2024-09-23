'Looks like she needs mental asylum': Netizens angry after Bengaluru woman destroys Onam Pookalam made by kids; video goes viral

A woman in Bengaluru has sparked widespread outrage after deliberately destroying an Onam pookalam created by children in her residential complex. The incident has led to a heated debate on social media about the importance of respecting cultural traditions and the actions of individuals who intentionally cause harm.

The Onam pookalam, a colorful floral arrangement traditionally created during the Onam festival in Kerala, was being prepared by a group of children in the woman's neighborhood. The children had spent hours carefully arranging the flowers and creating intricate designs.

That was truly shameless behavior! Simi Nair, a resident of Monarch Serenity Apartment Complex in Bengaluru, deliberately destroyed a Pookalam created by children in the common area to celebrate Onam. This act not only shows a lack of respect for the traditions and efforts of the… pic.twitter.com/RrGrb9d3W0 — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) September 22, 2024

''That was truly shameless behaviour! Simi Nair, a resident of Monarch Serenity Apartment Complex in Bengaluru, deliberately destroyed a Pookalam created by children in the common area to celebrate Onam. This act not only shows a lack of respect for the traditions and efforts of the children but also undermines the sense of community that events like Onam are meant to foster,'' the video was captioned on X.

However, the woman, who has not been identified, took it upon herself to destroy the pookalam, trampling on the flowers and scattering them across the ground. Her actions were captured on video and quickly went viral on social media.

The video has sparked widespread condemnation, with many people expressing their shock and anger over the woman's behavior. They have criticized her for her lack of respect for the cultural traditions of others and for her disregard for the children's efforts.

''This attitude must not be tolerated Onam is a festival..what is wrong it is full of flowers..one can still walk beside that and admire the decoration and beautiful Indian culture...but this lady acted madly,'' a user commented.

"Looks like she needs mental asylum," another one wrote. A third user wrote, ''How did she ever think of destroying others happiness which was not harming her in any way. Not acceptable. File a case against her.''

A fourth user commented, ''It's a wicked and cheap mentality, Whatever is the reason. Respect religion and traditions. Which are spread happiness and joy.''

Another user wrote, ''Disgusting, when her festival comes then what should people of that society do with her decorations?? Intolerant and full of hatred person, shameless.''