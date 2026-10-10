'LoP's claims are incorrect': Govt rejects Rahul Gandhi's claim after President Murmu meeting on 'vote chori'

Govt rejects Rahul Gandhi's claim after Rashtrapati Bhavan meeting

"The claims being made by the Leader of the Opposition are incorrect. It is unfortunate that the President is being dragged into a controversy in the matter," sources said.

The meeting between the INDIA bloc delegation and the President lasted nearly an hour. The delegation later said Murmu had asked it to submit evidence and had assured the leaders that she would examine the matter after receiving it.

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What Rahul Gandhi said after meeting President Murmu

Speaking after the meeting, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar were conspiring against Indian democracy.

"We clearly said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar are conspiring against Indian democracy. The President did not deny, question or argue against any of our statements. She accepted what we said and then told us that we needed to provide her with proof of electoral fraud," Gandhi said.

He added, "I expected the President to deny our allegations. I was shocked that she accepted what we said." Gandhi also said the Opposition was ready to submit evidence to support its allegations.

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"I told her that the evidence of vote theft is known to the entire country. State after state has been stolen, and yet the President wants us to provide her with proof. We will be happy to submit it to her," Gandhi said.

President asks Opposition to submit evidence

According to Opposition leaders, President Murmu told the delegation that she would go through the details and examine the allegations once the evidence was submitted.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee said the delegation had taken a positive view of the President's response. "We have submitted a memorandum. We have taken a positive view of her response, as she said she would investigate, go through the details and that she needed evidence. She has asked us to send the evidence, which we said we would," Banerjee said.

Banerjee also said, "The country is very concerned, and as the custodian of the Constitution, she should take proper care to ensure that democracy is preserved." Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the President had listened to the Opposition's concerns and assured the delegation that she would examine the matter, consult the relevant parties and decide on the appropriate course of action.

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Kharge also reiterated the Opposition's demand that EVMs be set aside and elections be conducted using ballot papers. The Opposition said it was compiling the evidence sought by the President and would submit it to her. The bloc has also indicated plans to approach the Supreme Court with its memorandum.

Opposition march stopped at Vijay Chowk

Before the meeting, INDIA bloc MPs carrying a large "Save Democracy" banner marched from Parliament House towards Rashtrapati Bhavan at around 8 pm. Police stopped the march at Vijay Chowk by putting up barricades, prompting several Opposition leaders to stage a sit-in while the 10-member delegation proceeded to meet the President.

Those who joined the protest included Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Congress MP KC Venugopal, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, among others.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "Ten members are going inside to submit a memorandum. The peaceful protest will continue. Our agitation will go on; it will not stop until we achieve our goal." He listed the Opposition's demands as the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, suspension of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and restoration of the names of 13.8 crore people to the electoral rolls.

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Who met the President and what the bloc demanded

Apart from Gandhi, Kharge and Banerjee, the delegation that met President Murmu included CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby, CPI leader D Raja, Samajwadi Party leader Rajeev Rai, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, RJD MP Manoj Jha and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee said removing the Chief Election Commissioner alone would not resolve the issue. "Removing Gyanesh Kumar is not going to solve the problem unless criminal proceedings are initiated against him, he is arrested, and put behind bars," he said. He also called for measures to ensure that India did not see another official like Kumar in the coming years.

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said the Opposition was reaching out to people peacefully to raise awareness about what it described as electoral malpractice. "We are going to everyone peacefully, saying that you should stop this theft being committed by the Election Commission. The Election Commission is stealing people's votes to keep the BJP in power. Awareness is rising against this across the entire country," Shukla said.

Why the INDIA bloc is protesting

Earlier, INDIA bloc MPs met at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, where Gandhi said the Opposition's protests had put the government under pressure and repeated the demand for Kumar's removal. He also said the issue went beyond the Chief Election Commissioner and targeted the government.

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The delegation's meeting with the President came amid an intensifying Opposition campaign against the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The INDIA bloc has announced a joint action plan on the issue, including rallies and "Save Democracy" marches, as it seeks to intensify pressure on the Election Commission and the government.

The Opposition's agitation follows a report by The Indian Express that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections on record at least 14 times over the preceding 10 months, mainly over decisions related to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The Election Commission has said that differing views and observations are normal during institutional deliberations and that its orders follow established statutory procedures.

The INDIA bloc has accused the poll body of facilitating the removal of legitimate voters' names and has demanded accountability over alleged irregularities in the electoral process.