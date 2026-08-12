LPG Aadhaar e-KYC deadline: Indane, Bharat Gas, HP Gas customers who miss it may need to pay more; All you need to know

What happens if you miss the August 16 deadline?

Indian Oil has warned that customers who do not complete the process by the deadline could become ineligible to receive LPG cylinders at domestic rates until their e-KYC is completed.

Indian Oil's message to customers said: "Dear customer, you are required to do e-KYC for receiving LPG cylinder at domestic rates. Despite earlier reminders, you have not done your e-KYC so far. You can do e-KYC at your home through the IndianOil ONE App or at your distributor or through the delivery personnel. Failure to do e-KYC by August 16, 2026, would make you ineligible for cylinders at domestic rates till e-KYC is completed. Kindly complete your e-KYC at the earliest."

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This does not mean the LPG connection will necessarily be cancelled. However, customers could temporarily lose access to domestic-rate cylinders until the verification is completed. Reports have also suggested that customers may have to buy cylinders at commercial rates during this period.

How much more could you pay?

The difference between domestic and commercial LPG prices is substantial.

In August 2026, a 14.2-kg domestic cylinder costs ₹942 in Delhi, ₹968 in Kolkata, ₹941.50 in Mumbai and ₹957.50 in Chennai.

Commercial 19-kg cylinders, meanwhile, are priced at ₹2,738 in Delhi, ₹2,691.50 in Mumbai, ₹2,872.50 in Kolkata and ₹2,906 in Chennai. In some cities, the commercial rate is above ₹3,000.

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The two cylinders also serve different purposes. The 14.2-kg cylinder is primarily used by households and accounts for nearly 90% of LPG distribution, while 19-kg cylinders are generally used by commercial establishments such as restaurants, eateries and vendors.

Why is Aadhaar e-KYC being enforced?

The biometric verification is aimed at establishing that genuine customers are using LPG connections. The government has been pushing the process as part of efforts to improve transparency and prevent misuse of domestic LPG supplies.

The requirement became mandatory for non-PMUY customers in March 2026, but many consumers have yet to complete the verification. Oil marketing companies have consequently been sending reminders ahead of the August 16 deadline.

Indian Oil reiterated the urgency on August 11, saying: "Complete your Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (eKYC) today for a seamless LPG experience!" It directed customers to use the IndianOil ONE app, get the process completed by delivery personnel or visit an Indane distributor.

How to complete Indane Gas e-KYC

Indane customers can complete the process from home using the IndianOil ONE app and the Aadhaar FaceRD app.

First, register on the IndianOil ONE app using the mobile number and email linked to the account. Add the 16-digit LPG ID, which can be found on the cash memo or subscription voucher. Once the consumer details appear, go to My Profile and select the re-KYC option.

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After accepting the instructions and consent requirements, select the face-authentication option and complete the Aadhaar biometric verification through the FaceRD application.

Customers can alternatively complete the process through their Indane distributor or with the delivery personnel during cylinder delivery.

How Bharat Gas customers can complete e-KYC

Bharat Gas customers can use the Hello BPCL app. After registering, select the e-KYC option on the home screen.

The process involves OTP verification using the registered mobile number, followed by acceptance of the applicable terms and conditions. Customers can then proceed with the authentication.

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How HP Gas customers can complete e-KYC

HP Gas customers can use the HP Pay app or the Aadhaar FaceRD app.

After registering on HP Pay with the mobile number linked to the LPG account, customers need to verify the account through OTP and create an MPIN. They can then access the My HP section, select LPG and choose e-KYC.

After giving consent, select Capture Face. The Aadhaar FaceRD app will open and guide the customer through the face-authentication process.

Don't wait until the last day

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For customers who have not yet completed Aadhaar authentication, the immediate priority is to finish the process before August 16. The verification can be done through the respective oil company's app, distributor or delivery personnel, depending on the LPG connection.

The key point is simple: missing the deadline does not necessarily mean losing the LPG connection, but it could mean losing access to domestic-rate cylinders until e-KYC is completed.