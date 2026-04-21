LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, April 21: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns about the pricing of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and piped natural gas (PNG) continue amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. Uncertainty over the US-Iran peace talks and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz have heightened these concerns, affecting the energy market.

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The recent seizure of an Iranian vessel by the US and retaliatory attacks by Iran on US military ships in the Sea of Oman have added to the strain. However, in what appears to be a positive sign, reports indicate that US VP JD Vance is expected to travel to Islamabad for the second round of talks as the two-week ceasefire ends on April 22.

The uncertainty poses challenges for countries like India, which depend heavily on energy imports. India imports over 40 per cent of its crude oil and 90 per cent of its LPG from West Asian countries, making it vulnerable to regional disruptions.

Recently, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi rose by Rs 195.50 to Rs 2,078.50, while domestic LPG prices remained steady at Rs 913. The increase in commercial LPG prices from April 1 is linked to a 44 per cent rise in the Saudi Contract Price, which went up from $542 per tonne in March to $780 per tonne in April.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on April 21

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Kolkata 939 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on April 21

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,078.50 Kolkata 2,208 Mumbai 2,031 Chennai 2,246.50 Bengaluru 2,161 Hyderabad 2,320

CNG prices across major cities on April 21

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 77.09 Kolkata 93.50 Mumbai 80.50 Chennai 91.50 Bengaluru 88.95 Hyderabad 97

PNG prices across major cities on April 21

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.89 Kolkata 50 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51

The conflict in West Asia has also affected LPG consumption in India. Official data shows that LPG consumption fell by 13 per cent in March due to supply disruptions. Consumption was recorded at 2.379 million tonnes, a 12.8 per cent decrease compared to the same period last year.

With supply disruptions from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the Indian government has cut LPG supplies to commercial users such as hotels and industries to prioritise cooking gas availability for households. According to the Oil Ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), LPG sales to domestic households decreased by 8.1 per cent in March to 2.219 million tonnes, while sales to non-domestic users dropped nearly 48 per cent. Bulk LPG sales declined by 75.5 per cent.

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Despite government assurances of normal LPG supplies, PPAC data suggests otherwise. To address the shortfall, the government has directed refineries to divert feedstock from petrochemical production to boost LPG output. This led to an increase in domestic LPG production to 1.4 million tonnes in March, up from 1.1 million tonnes a year earlier, according to PPAC data.

