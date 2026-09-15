YES Bank, Cochin Shipyard, Indus Tower: Stocks to trade — Key levels, target price & stop loss



Indus Tower | Buy | Target Price: Rs 422-435 | Stop Loss: Rs 360

Indus Tower Ltd has turned positive after finding support at the swing low, following a correction from its peak of Rs 480. A break above Rs 391 shows potential for a move towards the Rs 422-435 range, with key support at 360 for the short to medium term. The price is supported by the 50 & 20-day EMA at Rs 386 and Rs 378, while the RSI remains resilient, holding above 55. We believe the stock is likely to continue its upward momentum in the near future.

Advertisement



Cochin Shipyard | Caution | Resistance: Rs 1,585 | Support: Rs 1,350

Cochin Shipyard Ltd has been consolidating after facing rejection at its swing high of Rs 1,765. The stock is expected to correct below Rs 1,355, which could trigger a move toward the key support at 1,300, representing the 78 per cent retracement level. The MACD indicator shows a negative crossover, suggesting a sideways trend. It is trading below all short-term exponential moving averages, indicating persistent weakness in the short to medium term. Market sentiment remains neutral, with a clear direction expected only upon a breakout above Rs 1,585 or a breakdown below Rs 1,350. The stock’s outlook is sideways to negative in the near term.



YES Bank | Hold | Target Price: Rs 25-26 | Support: Rs 21

YES Bank Ltd has shown positive momentum after finding support at its swing low of Rs 22 on the daily chart, suggesting that this trend may continue toward the Rs 25-26 range in the short to medium term. Conversely, a break below the 21 support level could trigger a decline toward 20. Momentum indicators, including both RSI and MACD remain strong, with readings above 60 and positive crossovers across multiple time frames, signaling sustained buying interest. Overall, the stock maintains a strong positive bias for the short to medium term.