Top stocks in news: HDFC Bank, DRL, Solar Industries, Sun Pharma, TVS Motor, Pranav, Cochin Shipyard

Quarterly results today: Recently listed Sunshine Pictures will announce its results for the June 2026 quarter later today.

Pranav Constructions: The real estate and redevelopment player will make its stock market debut on Tuesday, September 15, as it raised Rs 351 crore from its IPO which was sold for Rs 124 apiece with a lot size of 120 equity shares. The issue was open for bidding between September 07-09 apiece, which was overall subscribed nearly 121 times, attracting nearly 44.83 lakh applications.

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HDFC Bank: The Board has approved the appointment of the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the lender by submitting the names of two candidates in order of preference for a period of three years, subject to approval from the RBI. The Board also approved the re-appointment of V Srinivasa Rangan and Jimmy Tata as Whole-time Directors for a period of three years.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The drugmaker's subsidiaries, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc, Taro Pharmaceutical and Taro Pharmaceuticals USA, have signed a settlement agreement with a plaintiff in the In re Generic Pharmaceuticals Pricing Antitrust Litigation in Pennsylvania, US, for a confidential amount.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The USFDA has completed a records assessment at the pharma major's API manufacturing facility in Mexico and issued a Form FDA 2953 containing two observations. The assessment was conducted between July 17 and September 8, 2026.

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Solar Industries India: The explosive & defence firm's subsidiary, Solar SA Investments Proprietary, has signed definitive agreements with Omnia Holdings, an international diversified group providing innovative products, solutions and specialised services to the mining and agriculture sectors, for the acquisition of all outstanding shares of Omnia for $1.355 billion (Rs 12,951 crore).

TVS Motor Company: The automobile company launched its expanded TVS Apache motorcycle portfolio in Sri Lanka, comprising the flagship TVS Apache RR 310, TVS Apache RTR 310, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V TFT and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V TFT.

Cochin Shipyard: The defence player has executed a Joint Venture Agreement with Drydocks World Dubai 0 FZCO (DDW) on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

Aurobindo Pharma: The USFDA inspected Unit-IV, an API manufacturing facility of the company's subsidiary Apitoria Pharma, in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, from September 7 to September 11, 2026. The inspection concluded with zero observations.

Piramal Finance: Moody's Ratings has upgraded Piramal Finance's Long-Term Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Senior Secured Debt Rating to Ba2 from Ba3, reflecting the continued improvement in the company's financial and risk profile, with a stable outlook.

Uno Minda: The auto ancillary player has received an 'IND A1+' credit rating from India Ratings and Research for its commercial papers, with the rating agency assigning the rating to the company's short-term debt instrument. The commercial paper programme has a size of Rs 300 crore, while the maturity period of the instrument can extend up to 365 days.

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Greenply Industries: The wood and laminate company announced a proposed capital restructuring of its JV company, Greenply Samet, paving the way for a greater focus on accelerating the growth and expansion of its core plywood and medium-density fibreboard (MDF) businesses. It will invest additional capital of $30-40 million into the JV entity over the next two to three years.

Raymond: The diversified business firm's aerospace subsidiary secured significant new aerospace business from a leading Indian aerospace and defence major. The award covers more than 300 part numbers- precision-machined, casting and structural- across multiple aircraft applications, with annual volumes exceeding 37,000 components. with an annual business potential of Rs 33 crore.

KEC International: The EPC and infra company has secured new orders worth Rs 1,303 crore for transmission & distribution projects across India, the Middle East and the Americas. Its year-to-date order intake has risen to over Rs 7,600 crore.

WeWork India Management: The coworking space company has filed an application in Form RSC-1 with the National Company Law Tribunal, Bengaluru, seeking sanction of the proposed reduction of share capital.

Strides Pharma Science: The USFDA conducted a routine current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at its formulations facility in Alathur, Chennai, during the period from September 2 to September 11, 2026. Following the inspection, the USFDA issued a Form 483 with three observations.

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Indiabulls: The commercial services player has executed a definitive agreement with Fintech Cloud, which provides technology-enabled solutions and support for origination, underwriting and servicing to NBFCs, to acquire a 70 per cent stake for Rs 1,050 crore by way of an NCLT Scheme.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers: The industrial firm's wholly-owned subsidiary, Raghav Productivity Solutions, has been granted two patents by the Centre's Patent Office for inventions related to quartz processing and the production of silica ramming mass. The two patents cover a Precision Automated PLC Weighing & Batching System and a Method and System for Production of Ramming Mass.