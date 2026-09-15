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FD rate war: Small finance banks widen gap with SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank

FD rate war: Small finance banks widen gap with SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank

According to FD rate data as of September 9, 2026, Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers a maximum regular FD rate of 8.25%, while Unity Small Finance Bank offers up to 8% for regular depositors.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 15, 2026 4:35 AM IST
FD rate war: Small finance banks widen gap with SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI BankThe higher FD rates offered by small finance banks can make them attractive to yield-seeking depositors, but investors should not compare rates in isolation.

Small finance banks continue to offer significantly higher fixed deposit (FD) returns than large banks, with Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Unity Small Finance Bank offering headline rates of up to 8.5% for senior citizens on select tenures. In comparison, SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offer considerably lower peak rates, highlighting the widening gap between smaller lenders and large banking names.

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According to FD rate data as of September 9, 2026, Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers a maximum regular FD rate of 8.25%, while Unity Small Finance Bank offers up to 8% for regular depositors. For senior citizens, both lenders offer rates of up to 8.50% on specified tenures.

Large banks offer lower peak rates

The contrast is sharper when these rates are compared with the country's largest private and public-sector lenders. SBI's maximum regular FD rate stands at 6.45%, while HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offer maximum regular rates of 7.10% each. Their senior-citizen maximum rates are 7.05%, 7.60% and 7.60%, respectively.

Bank Category Maximum FD rate - Regular Maximum rate - Senior Citizen
Suryoday Small Finance Bank Small Finance Bank 8.25% 8.50%
Unity Small Finance Bank Small Finance Bank 8.00% 8.50%
ICICI Bank Private Bank 7.10% 7.60%
HDFC Bank Private Bank 7.10% 7.60%
SBI Public Bank 6.45% 7.05%

The higher rates offered by small finance banks are generally linked to specific maturity periods rather than being available across all tenures. Suryoday's maximum regular rate is available on a select tenure, while Unity's 8% rate is offered on a 501-day deposit.

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MUST READ: ₹20,000 to ₹1 lakh: How much can you earn from a 444-day FD in top PSU banks?

One-year FD: Unity leads the comparison

For investors looking at a one-year FD rather than chasing the highest headline rate, the gap remains visible. SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank each offer 6.25% on one-year deposits. Suryoday offers 7.25%, while Unity offers 7.50%.

On a ₹5 lakh deposit, therefore, a simple one-year interest calculation gives ₹31,250 at 6.25%, compared with ₹36,250 at Suryoday and ₹37,500 at Unity.

Deposit amount SBI/HDFC/ICICI at 6.25% Suryoday at 7.25% Unity at 7.50%
₹50,000 ₹3,125 ₹3,625 ₹3,750
₹1 lakh ₹6,250 ₹7,250 ₹7,500
₹2 lakh ₹12,500 ₹14,500 ₹15,000
₹5 lakh ₹31,250 ₹36,250 ₹37,500

Interest shown is a simple one-year calculation before tax. Actual maturity proceeds may differ depending on the bank's compounding frequency and product terms.

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Higher returns come with a trade-off

The higher FD rates offered by small finance banks can make them attractive to yield-seeking depositors, but investors should not compare rates in isolation. Tenure, premature-withdrawal rules, deposit insurance coverage and the financial profile of the institution are important considerations.

ALSO READ: Senior Citizen FD vs SCSS: 8.2% SCSS rate vs bank FD rates — what should retirees choose?

For investors seeking maximum FD returns, small finance banks currently have a clear edge. However, for those prioritising large-bank franchises and a familiar banking relationship, SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank continue to offer lower but more conventional FD returns. The choice ultimately comes down to how much additional return an investor wants in exchange for considering a wider range of lenders and products.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 15, 2026 4:35 AM IST
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