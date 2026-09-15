FD rate war: Small finance banks widen gap with SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank

Large banks offer lower peak rates

The contrast is sharper when these rates are compared with the country's largest private and public-sector lenders. SBI's maximum regular FD rate stands at 6.45%, while HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offer maximum regular rates of 7.10% each. Their senior-citizen maximum rates are 7.05%, 7.60% and 7.60%, respectively.

Bank Category Maximum FD rate - Regular Maximum rate - Senior Citizen Suryoday Small Finance Bank Small Finance Bank 8.25% 8.50% Unity Small Finance Bank Small Finance Bank 8.00% 8.50% ICICI Bank Private Bank 7.10% 7.60% HDFC Bank Private Bank 7.10% 7.60% SBI Public Bank 6.45% 7.05%

The higher rates offered by small finance banks are generally linked to specific maturity periods rather than being available across all tenures. Suryoday's maximum regular rate is available on a select tenure, while Unity's 8% rate is offered on a 501-day deposit.

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One-year FD: Unity leads the comparison

For investors looking at a one-year FD rather than chasing the highest headline rate, the gap remains visible. SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank each offer 6.25% on one-year deposits. Suryoday offers 7.25%, while Unity offers 7.50%.

On a ₹5 lakh deposit, therefore, a simple one-year interest calculation gives ₹31,250 at 6.25%, compared with ₹36,250 at Suryoday and ₹37,500 at Unity.

Deposit amount SBI/HDFC/ICICI at 6.25% Suryoday at 7.25% Unity at 7.50% ₹50,000 ₹3,125 ₹3,625 ₹3,750 ₹1 lakh ₹6,250 ₹7,250 ₹7,500 ₹2 lakh ₹12,500 ₹14,500 ₹15,000 ₹5 lakh ₹31,250 ₹36,250 ₹37,500

Interest shown is a simple one-year calculation before tax. Actual maturity proceeds may differ depending on the bank's compounding frequency and product terms.

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Higher returns come with a trade-off

The higher FD rates offered by small finance banks can make them attractive to yield-seeking depositors, but investors should not compare rates in isolation. Tenure, premature-withdrawal rules, deposit insurance coverage and the financial profile of the institution are important considerations.

ALSO READ: Senior Citizen FD vs SCSS: 8.2% SCSS rate vs bank FD rates — what should retirees choose?

For investors seeking maximum FD returns, small finance banks currently have a clear edge. However, for those prioritising large-bank franchises and a familiar banking relationship, SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank continue to offer lower but more conventional FD returns. The choice ultimately comes down to how much additional return an investor wants in exchange for considering a wider range of lenders and products.