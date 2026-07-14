LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 14: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over LPG, CNG and PNG pricing have resurfaced after fresh attacks between the US and Iran raised fears over energy supplies moving through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global shipments. The renewed concerns come even as the prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders, CNG and piped natural gas have remained unchanged for more than a month, while commercial LPG prices were cut after supplies stabilised.

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The escalation has also pushed up oil prices sharply. Oil prices rose 2% on Tuesday to their highest in four weeks. Brent ‌crude futures climbed $1.68, or 2%, to $84.98 per barrel by 0051 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.65, or 2.1%, to $79.79 a barrel. Brent crude surged 9.6% in the previous session, its biggest ​daily gain since May 2020.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 14

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 14

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Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,930 Bengaluru 3,021 Hyderabad 3,191 Mumbai 2,885.50 Chennai 3,106 Kolkata 3,081.50 Jaipur 2,957.50 Noida 2.930 Gurugram 2,947.50 Chandigarh 2,954.50

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CNG prices across major cities on July 14

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 109 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 99.50 Jaipur 96 Noida 91.70 Gurugram 88.12 Chandigarh 98.75

PNG prices across major cities on July 14

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Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

The latest tension follows a cycle of military exchanges. Oil prices climbed on Monday after Iran expanded attacks on Gulf states following US strikes, increasing the threat to energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. The US military said hostilities had resumed despite an earlier peace agreement and ongoing talks. Iranian media reported explosions near Qeshm and Sirik, describing them as the first strikes against Iran since late last month. The US said the strikes were in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels transiting the strait.

Over the weekend, Tehran extended attacks on Qatar and the UAE, while the US launched further strikes on Iran, continuing the conflict linked to shipping through the strait. The sharp rise in crude prices came alongside these developments, reflecting growing concern over the movement of energy supplies through the region.

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Trump said on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz remained open to commercial traffic, despite Iran's earlier claim that it had closed the route after a vessel took an unapproved route and was struck. Shiptracking data showed that six vessels transited the strait on Sunday, the lowest number in five weeks.

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The fresh conflict has therefore renewed attention on LPG, CNG and PNG prices, even though domestic cooking gas, CNG and piped natural gas rates have seen no change for more than a month and commercial LPG prices had eased after supply conditions improved.