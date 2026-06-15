LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, June 15: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over LPG, CNG and PNG prices continue to affect Indian households. The price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi was increased by ₹29 to ₹942 from ₹913 on June 7. This was the second increase in three months and came amid higher global energy costs, repeated revisions in CNG prices, and pressure on state-owned fuel retailers.

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The latest revision followed earlier changes in commercial LPG rates and a reduction in the number of subsidised cylinders available annually to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries from nine to four. The government has stated that it was working to strengthen fuel reserves and manage domestic supplies while protecting consumers from hardship. Meanwhile, ministers have said the supply position of crude oil, LPG and natural gas remains comfortable.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on June 15

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on June 15

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198 Hyderabad 3,367 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283 Kolkata 3,255.50

CNG prices across major cities on June 15

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 95 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 86 Chennai 96 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on June 15

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Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

Industry sources said the recent domestic LPG price rise only partly covers losses on household cylinder sales. Before the revision, oil marketing companies were estimated to be losing about ₹703 on each LPG cylinder sold. The government noted that the cost of supplying a domestic LPG cylinder has risen to more than ₹1,600 due to international price surges linked to the war in West Asia.

India’s LPG import costs are linked to the Saudi Contract Price, which has risen by around 46 per cent since February because of supply disruptions in the Gulf region. Commercial LPG prices were also revised on June 1. The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder increased by ₹42 in Delhi and by ₹53.5 in Kolkata. In Delhi, the price of a 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinder went up by ₹11 to ₹821.5.

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Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said it was unavoidable due to the global situation. He pointed to limited sources of LPG and difficulties in procurement and transportation, including higher costs caused by long trans-shipment times.

Despite the increase in prices and other measures, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said there is no shortage of energy in the country and that the supply situation of crude oil, LPG and natural gas is quite comfortable. He said that where daily LPG use was 80,000 metric tonnes, domestic production used to be 32,000 MT and has now increased to 54,000 MT, reducing dependence on imports.

He added that LPG connection holders were being asked to shift to piped gas and said, “We have a maximum stock of LPG which is 75-80 days of stock.”