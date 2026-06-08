LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, June 8: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Rising LPG, CNG prices are adding to pressure on Indian households, while PNG prices have remained stable. Domestic cooking gas prices were raised by Rs 29 per cylinder, the second increase in three months, as state-owned fuel retailers continue to deal with high global energy costs.

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The price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi will rise to Rs 942 from Rs 913 with effect from June 7. Industry sources told news agency, PTI, that the latest increase has only partly offset losses on domestic LPG sales. Before the revision, state-run oil marketing companies were estimated to be losing about Rs 703 on every LPG cylinder sold.

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Commercial LPG prices were also revised on June 1. The price of a 19-kg cylinder went up by Rs 42 in Delhi and by Rs 53.5 in Kolkata, while the 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinder in Delhi now costs Rs 821.5 after an increase of Rs 11. These revisions came after repeated increases in CNG prices amid concerns over fuel availability, rising global energy costs and pressure on oil companies. The government has said it is taking steps to strengthen fuel reserves and manage domestic supplies.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on June 8

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on June 8

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198 Hyderabad 3,367 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283 Kolkata 3,255.50

CNG prices across major cities on June 8

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 95 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 86 Chennai 96 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on June 8

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

CNG prices were raised by Rs 2 per kg on May 26, the fourth increase since May 15, taking the total rise to Rs 6 per kg. In Delhi, CNG now costs Rs 83.09 per kg. The increases are aimed at easing margin pressure on oil firms without causing a major inflationary shock, although inflation is still expected to be affected.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Centre also felt "very sad and sorry" over the hike in gas cylinder prices, but called it "inevitable" given the global situation. "We also feel very sad and sorry about the hike in gas cylinder prices, but before criticising, everyone should understand the situation in the entire world. The world is reeling under very serious crises," he told reporters.

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Joshi said, "No transshipment is happening, and LPG is available from a very limited number of sources." He said the government was trying to enhance procurement resources to ensure that no hardship was caused to LPG and petrol and diesel consumers, and added that procurement was happening from countries quite far from India. Joshi said the transportation, base, and insurance costs are all rather high due to 40-45 days of transshipment.

In a statement, the government said the cost of supplying a domestic LPG cylinder had risen to more than Rs 1,600 following the surge in international prices after the outbreak of war in West Asia. It added that India's LPG import costs are linked to the Saudi Contract Price, the global benchmark for the fuel, which has risen by about 46 per cent since February after disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz tightened supplies from the Gulf region.

