LPG, CNG, PNG rates on May 3: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

As the West Asia conflict continues to rage on, fuel prices remain a key concern for households and transport users across India, with LPG, CNG and PNG rates being revised at regular intervals amid global energy supply woes.
LPG supplies are under close monitoring amid prevailing geopolitical tensions, even though no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships. This is because India meets more than 40 per cent of its crude imports and 90 per cent of its LPG imports from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Meanwhile, the government has taken several steps to protect household supplies and promote the use of piped natural gas (PNG). On Friday, prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders were hiked. There, however, was no change in domestic LPG cylinder rates and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices.
DON'T MISS | From LPG to credit cards: 5 big money changes kicking in from May 1
14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on May 3
|Cities
|Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|913
|Bengaluru
|915.50
|Hyderabad
|965
|Mumbai
|912.50
|Chennai
|928.50
|Kolkata
|939
Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on May 3
|Cities
|Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|3.071.50
|Bengaluru
|3,152
|Hyderabad
|3,315
|Mumbai
|3,024
|Chennai
|3,237
|Kolkata
|3,202
MUST READ | LPG price hike: Commercial gas cylinder rates up by ₹993; check city-wise prices
CNG prices across major cities on May 3
|Cities
|Price (₹/kg)
|Delhi
|77.09
|Bengaluru
|88.95
|Hyderabad
|97
|Mumbai
|81
|Chennai
|91.50
|Kolkata
|93.50
PNG prices across major cities on May 3
Advertisement
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|47.90
|Bengaluru
|52
|Hyderabad
|51
|Mumbai
|50
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
The government, however, continues to offer subsidies under schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), helping reduce the effective cost for eligible households. Under the scheme, over 10 crore low-income families have received gas connections.
While LPG remains the primary cooking fuel for many households, CNG and PNG are emerging as more stable and economic alternatives. Consumers are advised to track city-wise price updates and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively