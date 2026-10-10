LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 10): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

In some parts of Uttar Pradesh, CNG prices were recently raised by up to ₹3.25 per kg due to higher input gas costs, rising spot LNG prices and currency fluctuations. For consumers, LPG remains an important household expense, while CNG and PNG directly affect transportation and cooking costs. The 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder is priced at ₹942 in Delhi, while CNG is ₹86.98 per kg and PNG is ₹49.59 per standard cubic metre.

Prices can differ significantly across cities, so consumers should check the applicable rates in their respective locations before booking a cylinder or refuelling.

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MUST READ: Europe enters winter with gas storage at 71%, raising fears of supply shortages and higher prices

14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 9

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 9

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,810 Bengaluru 2,898 Hyderabad 3,065 Mumbai 2,764.50 Chennai 2,983 Kolkata 2,954 Jaipur 2,839 Noida 2,810 Gurugram 2,828 Chandigarh Advertisement 2,833

CNG prices in major cities on October 9

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 98 Hyderabad 112 Mumbai 88 Chennai 99.50 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 99.50 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 93.80

PNG prices across major cities on October 9

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 56 Mumbai 52 Chennai 52 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 51.50 Noida 49.46 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 57.48

DON'T MISS: LNG traffic through Hormuz returns, but remains 80% below pre-war levels

US-Iran war update

Due to the ongoing war, Brent crude futures rose 0.42% to $104.7 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures surged 0.39% to settle at $91.85 per barrel. Apart from seizing the territory along the Red Sea coast in Yemen, the Houthis have targeted transport hubs, oil facilities and other civilian targets in Saudi Arabia using drones and missiles.

Oil exports from the Gulf have resumed significantly in recent days, despite a surge in attacks on ships around the Strait of Hormuz, maritime experts and trackers say.

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Iran-backed Houthis said on Saturday that it destroyed more than 100 military targets in a "large-scale operation" against it. "We are carrying out a large-scale operation targeting the personnel and capabilities of the Houthi terrorist militia," Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi coalition, wrote on X.

"We destroyed 136 military targets in areas controlled by the Houthi terrorist militia," he said in another post. The Houthi's Almasirah TV reported that Saudi missiles targeted areas in the northwestern Yemeni governorate of Saada.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social that Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 metric tonnes of diesel to the United States and global markets as his administration tries to curb rising fuel prices ahead of the November midterms.

He said that he just had a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who agreed to release 300,000 tons of diesel fuel immediately and another 500,000 tons in November, followed by 1 million tons in December. "Additionally, based on the condition of their Diesel Refineries, Russia will then deliver, within a short period of time, 3,000,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel," Trump continued.

He said that diesel prices are going to come down soon for the Americans and the rest of the world. At present, the average retail price of diesel in the US is $6.28 per gallon, according to AAA Fuel Prices.