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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 10): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 10): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

While the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder has remained unchanged in key cities, commercial LPG rates continue to reflect the hike announced at the beginning of October.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 10, 2026 8:48 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 10): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesWhile LPG remains the most used cooking fuel for many Indian households, CNG and PNG are also emerging as much more stable and cost-effective alternatives.

LPG, CNG and PNG prices today: Domestic LPG, CNG and PNG remained unchanged across major Indian cities on October 9 amid elevated energy prices offering some relief to household consumers and vehicle owners. While the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder has remained unchanged in key cities, commercial LPG rates continue to reflect the hike announced at the beginning of October.

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CNG and PNG prices, meanwhile, vary from city to city depending on local taxes, distribution costs and the pricing decisions of city gas distributors. The latest fuel-price picture comes against a backdrop of higher global energy costs and continuing volatility in international gas markets.

In some parts of Uttar Pradesh, CNG prices were recently raised by up to ₹3.25 per kg due to higher input gas costs, rising spot LNG prices and currency fluctuations. For consumers, LPG remains an important household expense, while CNG and PNG directly affect transportation and cooking costs. The 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder is priced at ₹942 in Delhi, while CNG is ₹86.98 per kg and PNG is ₹49.59 per standard cubic metre.

Prices can differ significantly across cities, so consumers should check the applicable rates in their respective locations before booking a cylinder or refuelling.

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MUST READ: Europe enters winter with gas storage at 71%, raising fears of supply shortages and higher prices

14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 9

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

942

Bengaluru

944.50

Hyderabad

994

Mumbai

941.50

Chennai

957.50

Kolkata

968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 9

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,810

Bengaluru

2,898

Hyderabad

3,065

Mumbai

2,764.50

Chennai

2,983

Kolkata

2,954

Jaipur

2,839

Noida

2,810

Gurugram

2,828

Chandigarh

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2,833

CNG prices in major cities on October 9

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

86.98

Bengaluru

98

Hyderabad

112

Mumbai

88

Chennai

99.50

Kolkata

93.50

Jaipur

99.50

Noida

95.59

Gurugram

92.01

Chandigarh

93.80

PNG prices across major cities on October 9

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

49.59

Bengaluru

53

Hyderabad

56
Mumbai

52

Chennai

52

Kolkata

50

Jaipur

51.50

Noida

49.46

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

57.48

DON'T MISS: LNG traffic through Hormuz returns, but remains 80% below pre-war levels

US-Iran war update

Due to the ongoing war, Brent crude futures rose 0.42% to $104.7 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures surged 0.39% to settle at $91.85 per barrel. Apart from seizing the territory along the Red Sea coast in Yemen, the Houthis have targeted transport hubs, oil facilities and other civilian targets in Saudi Arabia using drones and missiles.

Oil exports from the Gulf have resumed significantly in recent days, despite a surge in attacks on ships around the Strait of Hormuz, maritime experts and trackers say.

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Iran-backed Houthis said on Saturday that it destroyed more than 100 military targets in a "large-scale operation" against it. "We are carrying out a large-scale operation targeting the personnel and capabilities of the Houthi terrorist militia," Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi coalition, wrote on X.

"We destroyed 136 military targets in areas controlled by the Houthi terrorist militia," he said in another post. The Houthi's Almasirah TV reported that Saudi missiles targeted areas in the northwestern Yemeni governorate of Saada.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social that Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 metric tonnes of diesel to the United States and global markets as his administration tries to curb rising fuel prices ahead of the November midterms.

He said that he just had a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who agreed to release 300,000 tons of diesel fuel immediately and another 500,000 tons in November, followed by 1 million tons in December. "Additionally, based on the condition of their Diesel Refineries, Russia will then deliver, within a short period of time, 3,000,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel," Trump continued.

He said that diesel prices are going to come down soon for the Americans and the rest of the world. At present, the average retail price of diesel in the US is $6.28 per gallon, according to AAA Fuel Prices.

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Published on: Oct 10, 2026 8:48 AM IST
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