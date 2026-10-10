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Delhi traffic advisory for October 10: 30 roads to face diversions amid CJP protest

Delhi traffic advisory for October 10: 30 roads to face diversions amid CJP protest

The traffic police have advised commuters to allow extra travel time, especially if they are heading towards railway stations, ISBTs or the airport

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 10, 2026 7:00 AM IST
Delhi traffic advisory for October 10: 30 roads to face diversions amid CJP protestTraffic diversions will be in place around Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, and Jantar Mantar. (File Photo)

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for October 10, 2026, warning commuters of possible congestion and diversions across several parts of the national capital amid a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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In a post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police said traffic restrictions and diversions would be implemented from 6 am on October 10, depending on the prevailing situation. The police also cautioned that movement at several key intersections and surrounding stretches could be affected.

READ THIS: CJP protest on October 10: Full list of Delhi metro stations closed on Friday, Saturday

Delhi traffic advisory: List of roads and junctions to avoid

According to the advisory, the following stretches may be affected on October 10:

  1. Roundabout at Shankar Road–Vande Mataram Marg T-point towards New Delhi
  2. Dhaula Kuan flyover
  3. Roundabout at Jhandewalan
  4. Roundabout at Panchkuian
  5. Roundabout at Mandi House
  6. Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-point)
  7. Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-point)
  8. Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg
  9. Guru Nanak Chowk
  10. Chemsford Road–Outer Circle Connaught Place T-point
  11. Bharion Road–MGM (Ring Road) T-point
  12. Lodhi Road flyover
  13. Roundabout at Neela Gumbad
  14. Madarsa T-point
  15. Roundabout at Samrat Hotel
  16. Sardar Patel Marg–Panchsheel Marg crossing
  17. Under Bhikaji Cama Place
  18. Under Moti Bagh flyover
  19. Ring Road–Sardar Patel Marg T-point
  20. Roundabout at Ashoka Road–Jantar Mantar Road
  21. Roundabout at Windsor Place
  22. Tolstoy Lane crossing
  23. Roundabout at Rail Bhawan
  24. Jai Singh Road–Sansad Marg crossing
  25. Outer Circle Connaught Place–Barakhamba Road T-point
  26. Roundabout at Gole Dak Khana
  27. Roundabout at Patel Chowk
  28. Jai Singh Road–Ashoka Road T-point
  29. Roundabout at RML Hospital
  30. Outer Circle Connaught Place–Sansad Marg T-point

ALSO READ: Delhi internet curbs: 24-hour mobile internet block ahead of CJP rally near Jantar Mantar 

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Delhi traffic police's advice to commuters

The traffic police have advised commuters to allow extra travel time, especially if they are heading towards railway stations, ISBTs or the airport. People have also been asked to avoid non-essential travel and use alternative routes wherever possible.

The advisory states that traffic restrictions may be relaxed or regulated depending on real-time ground assessments. Commuters have been advised to follow traffic personnel's instructions and check official updates before starting their journeys.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 10, 2026 7:00 AM IST
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