Delhi traffic advisory for October 10: 30 roads to face diversions amid CJP protest

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for October 10, 2026, warning commuters of possible congestion and diversions across several parts of the national capital amid a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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In a post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police said traffic restrictions and diversions would be implemented from 6 am on October 10, depending on the prevailing situation. The police also cautioned that movement at several key intersections and surrounding stretches could be affected.