Delhi traffic advisory for October 10: 30 roads to face diversions amid CJP protest

READ THIS: CJP protest on October 10: Full list of Delhi metro stations closed on Friday, Saturday
Delhi traffic advisory: List of roads and junctions to avoid
According to the advisory, the following stretches may be affected on October 10:
- Roundabout at Shankar Road–Vande Mataram Marg T-point towards New Delhi
- Dhaula Kuan flyover
- Roundabout at Jhandewalan
- Roundabout at Panchkuian
- Roundabout at Mandi House
- Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-point)
- Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-point)
- Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg
- Guru Nanak Chowk
- Chemsford Road–Outer Circle Connaught Place T-point
- Bharion Road–MGM (Ring Road) T-point
- Lodhi Road flyover
- Roundabout at Neela Gumbad
- Madarsa T-point
- Roundabout at Samrat Hotel
- Sardar Patel Marg–Panchsheel Marg crossing
- Under Bhikaji Cama Place
- Under Moti Bagh flyover
- Ring Road–Sardar Patel Marg T-point
- Roundabout at Ashoka Road–Jantar Mantar Road
- Roundabout at Windsor Place
- Tolstoy Lane crossing
- Roundabout at Rail Bhawan
- Jai Singh Road–Sansad Marg crossing
- Outer Circle Connaught Place–Barakhamba Road T-point
- Roundabout at Gole Dak Khana
- Roundabout at Patel Chowk
- Jai Singh Road–Ashoka Road T-point
- Roundabout at RML Hospital
- Outer Circle Connaught Place–Sansad Marg T-point
ALSO READ: Delhi internet curbs: 24-hour mobile internet block ahead of CJP rally near Jantar Mantar
Delhi traffic police's advice to commuters
The traffic police have advised commuters to allow extra travel time, especially if they are heading towards railway stations, ISBTs or the airport. People have also been asked to avoid non-essential travel and use alternative routes wherever possible.
The advisory states that traffic restrictions may be relaxed or regulated depending on real-time ground assessments. Commuters have been advised to follow traffic personnel's instructions and check official updates before starting their journeys.