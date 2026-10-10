Russia to supply diesel to US amid fuel crisis; Zelenskyy says deal will prolong Ukraine war

The announcement comes as global energy markets face supply pressures following the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which began on February 28, alongside continuing disruptions linked to the Russia-Ukraine war.

US eases restrictions on Russian diesel

The US Treasury Department issued a general licence permitting transactions involving the sale, delivery, offloading and importation of Russian-origin diesel through April 7, 2027.

The authorisation covers activities that would otherwise be prohibited under US sanctions regulations relating to Russia and Ukraine. However, it does not permit debits to accounts maintained by US financial institutions for the Central Bank of Russia, Russia’s National Wealth Fund or its Ministry of Finance.

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Trump said the additional supplies would help reduce fuel costs for American consumers, particularly farmers, ranchers and truckers.

President Putin and President Trump just had a successful call. Russia-US energy and economic cooperation will continue and benefit global markets and the world. 🇷🇺🤝🇺🇸 https://t.co/oSkGhMRry0 — Kirill Dmitriev (@kadmitriev) October 9, 2026

Zelenskyy criticises agreement

Zelenskyy described the arrangement as “an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged”. In a post on X, he warned that allowing Russia to sell petroleum products would provide funding for its military campaign.

“Gifts to Putin will not bring peace or any benefit to the civilised world,” Zelenskyy wrote, adding that Russia would “repay” the diesel supplies with further aggression.

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Speaking later, the Ukrainian president questioned Washington’s approach, saying he believed Ukraine’s delegation was being used as a front while discussions on resolving the conflict continued in the United States.

The agreement was announced as Ukrainian officials were holding discussions in the US on efforts to end the war, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Peace never comes through weakness. Today, representatives of the U.S. Congress were in Kyiv – a bipartisan delegation – and I am grateful to them for visiting Ukraine at such a difficult time. They asked: what is needed to end the war? The answer must be strong. There must be sanctions under the Lindsey Graham bill, there must be support for Ukraine in protecting lives, and there must be pressure on Russia for its war. And today, there was a conversation between the leaders of America and Russia. A conversation that leads to something different. Recently, there was a European decision to lift sanctions on Russian oligarchs. Since then, Russian strikes and the torment of people have only increased. This past week alone, there was a brutal Russian missile strike on a residential building in Pryluky, aerial bombs were dropped on Kramatorsk – on ordinary city buses – and there have been constant attacks on Kyiv’s energy infrastructure and on the life-sustaining infrastructure in Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa, and our other cities. Dozens of people have been killed and hundreds wounded. The Russians are compensating for their inability to achieve their objectives on the battlefield with this kind of terror. This year, Russia is weaker on the battlefield than at any other point in the war. That is why Putin is relying on terror. That is why he is relying on attempts to strike backroom deals to secure some form of pressure relief for Russia, in order to buy more time and more opportunities for war. Any easing of sanctions against Russia without a clear and lasting de-escalation agreement with Russia is an obvious weakness. It plays into Russia’s hands – allowing it to kill more, wage war for longer, have even less respect for America, and inflict even greater losses and damage on the world. Ukraine is ready to take symmetrical de-escalatory steps, and the American team knows our position. Our strikes on Russian oil refineries and other oil facilities are a response to Russia’s years-long campaign of terror against Ukraine’s energy sector. Ukraine will not set Russian oil refineries on fire if Russia does not destroy our energy infrastructure. This is the kind of agreement we are proposing to America, and we believe the United States has enough power to achieve such a compromise. Gifts to Putin will not bring peace or any benefit to the civilized world. Russia will “repay” the diesel with further terror and perfidy. Allowing Russia to sell petroleum products is an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged. What is needed is real de-escalation with Russia on a reciprocal basis. We count on America’s fair support for our defense of life, for our defense of people in Ukraine – and on the United States having a correspondingly strong conversation with Russia. A strong one, not a weak one. Advertisement October 9, 2026

Analysts question impact on prices

Analysts have cautioned that the proposed shipments may offer only limited relief to the tight diesel market. The initial 300,000 metric tonnes would amount to approximately 2.25 million barrels, compared with US diesel exports of around 1.5 million barrels daily.

Jim Mitchell of consultancy Wood Mackenzie said the arrangement could provide an additional supply stream but would not resolve the market’s underlying constraints.

US diesel prices have risen around 70% since the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran began. The average retail price reached $6.28 per gallon on Thursday, according to AAA.

Following news of the agreement, US diesel futures fell more than 4.8% to $4.64 per gallon. The Trump administration is also considering measures to boost domestic fuel production and contain prices, including potentially invoking the Cold War-era Defense Production Act.

However, analysts remain cautious about whether additional Russian supplies can deliver sustained relief to American consumers.

(With agency inputs)