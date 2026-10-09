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Adani Ports, GMR Airports rise up to 5% amid block deal reports; check details

Adani Ports, GMR Airports rise up to 5% amid block deal reports; check details

ADANIPORTS1,750.80(2.51%)

GMR Airports stock ended 5% higher at Rs 92.17 today against the previous close of Rs 88.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 4:18 PM IST
Adani Ports, GMR Airports rise up to 5% amid block deal reports; check details Adani Ports stock closed 3.36% or Rs 57.20 higher at Rs 1760 on Friday.

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) and GMR Airports were buzzing in Friday's trade amid reports of block deals. On the Adani Ports counter, 70.5 lakh shares or 0.3% equity worth Rs 1,234 crore changed hands at Rs 1754 per share, according to CNBC TV18.

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Adani Ports stock closed 3.36% or Rs 57.20 higher at Rs 1760 on Friday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4.05 lakh crore. MOFSL has a buy call on the stock with a price target of Rs 2,130 on the Adani Group stock. 
 
"With strong volume recovery in Aug’26, particularly in dry cargo and containers, and improving earnings visibility, APSEZ remains well positioned to sustain its growth trajectory despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainties," said MOFSL.

Meanwhile, shares of GMR Airports also saw 9.1 crore shares changing hands in a block deal in the current session.

The stock changed hands at an average price of Rs 89.53 apiece, taking the total transaction value to around Rs 818 crore. The stake sale represents nearly 0.87% of the company’s total outstanding equity, a report in CNBC TV 18  said.

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GMR Airports stock ended 5% higher at Rs 92.17 today against the previous close of Rs 88. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 97,322 crore.

 As per Religare Broking, the target price for GMR Airports stock is Rs 135. The management expects traffic to remain soft in H1 FY27 before recovering in H2. Refinancing initiatives targeting debt cost below 10% over the next 12 months should improve financial flexibility.

"Key risks include geopolitical disruptions, traffic softness and elevated leverage.  Overall, improving operations, new capacity and deleveraging potential support sustained earnings growth, said the brokerage.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 9, 2026 4:17 PM IST
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