Adani Ports, GMR Airports rise up to 5% amid block deal reports; check details

Meanwhile, shares of GMR Airports also saw 9.1 crore shares changing hands in a block deal in the current session.

The stock changed hands at an average price of Rs 89.53 apiece, taking the total transaction value to around Rs 818 crore. The stake sale represents nearly 0.87% of the company’s total outstanding equity, a report in CNBC TV 18 said.

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GMR Airports stock ended 5% higher at Rs 92.17 today against the previous close of Rs 88. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 97,322 crore.

As per Religare Broking, the target price for GMR Airports stock is Rs 135. The management expects traffic to remain soft in H1 FY27 before recovering in H2. Refinancing initiatives targeting debt cost below 10% over the next 12 months should improve financial flexibility.

"Key risks include geopolitical disruptions, traffic softness and elevated leverage. Overall, improving operations, new capacity and deleveraging potential support sustained earnings growth, said the brokerage.