Adani Ports, GMR Airports rise up to 5% amid block deal reports; check details

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) and GMR Airports were buzzing in Friday's trade amid reports of block deals. On the Adani Ports counter, 70.5 lakh shares or 0.3% equity worth Rs 1,234 crore changed hands at Rs 1754 per share, according to CNBC TV18.
Adani Ports stock closed 3.36% or Rs 57.20 higher at Rs 1760 on Friday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4.05 lakh crore. MOFSL has a buy call on the stock with a price target of Rs 2,130 on the Adani Group stock.
"With strong volume recovery in Aug’26, particularly in dry cargo and containers, and improving earnings visibility, APSEZ remains well positioned to sustain its growth trajectory despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainties," said MOFSL.