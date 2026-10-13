LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 13): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

With global energy prices remaining elevated, consumers will continue to monitor changes in cooking gas and vehicle fuel costs. Here is a look at the latest LPG, CNG and PNG prices across major Indian cities today.

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14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 13

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Advertisement Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 13

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,810 Bengaluru 2,898 Hyderabad 3,065 Mumbai 2,764.50 Chennai 2,983 Kolkata 2,954 Jaipur 2,839 Noida 2,810 Gurugram 2,828 Chandigarh 2,833

CNG prices in major cities on October 13

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 98 Hyderabad 112 Mumbai 88 Chennai 99.50 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 99.50 Advertisement Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 93.80

PNG prices across major cities on October 13

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 56 Mumbai 52 Chennai 52 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 51.50 Noida 49.46 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 57.48

US-Iran war update

Global crude oil prices remained elevated on October 13 amid concerns over potential supply disruptions following fresh attacks on Saudi Arabia and commercial vessels near the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures stood at $105.2 a barrel on Tuesday, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled at $92.35 a barrel, as markets weighed geopolitical risks against the prospect of additional Russian diesel supplies.

The price movement follows attacks attributed to Iran-aligned Houthi forces on Saudi targets, including Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, and reported attacks on tankers near the Strait of Hormuz. These incidents have heightened concerns about the safety of key shipping routes and the reliability of energy supplies from the region. According to Reuters, the possibility of additional Russian diesel exports could offer some relief, although supply constraints may limit the immediate impact.

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For India, sustained increases in international crude oil prices could raise the cost of energy imports and add pressure on domestic fuel markets. While global price movements can influence the cost of petroleum products and natural gas, they do not automatically translate into immediate changes in retail prices of LPG, CNG or PNG. Domestic rates depend on factors such as sourcing costs, pricing decisions, taxes and local distribution charges.

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Consumers should therefore check the latest city-wise rates for October 13 rather than assume that higher global crude prices have resulted in an immediate increase in domestic gas prices.