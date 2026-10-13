LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 13): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

With global energy prices remaining elevated, consumers will continue to monitor changes in cooking gas and vehicle fuel costs. Here is a look at the latest LPG, CNG and PNG prices across major Indian cities today.
MUST READ: LNG traffic through Hormuz returns, but remains 80% below pre-war levels
14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 13
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
942
|
Bengaluru
|
944.50
|
Hyderabad
|
994
|
Mumbai
|
941.50
|
Chennai
|
957.50
|
Kolkata
|
968
|
Jaipur
|
945.50
|
Noida
|
939.50
|
Gurugram
|
950.50
|
Chandigarh
|
951.50
Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 13
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
2,810
|
Bengaluru
|
2,898
|
Hyderabad
|
3,065
|
Mumbai
|
2,764.50
|
Chennai
|
2,983
|
Kolkata
|
2,954
|
Jaipur
|
2,839
|
Noida
|
2,810
|
Gurugram
|
2,828
|
Chandigarh
|
2,833
CNG prices in major cities on October 13
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/kg)
|
Delhi
|
86.98
|
Bengaluru
|
98
|
Hyderabad
|
112
|
Mumbai
|
88
|
Chennai
|
99.50
|
Kolkata
|
93.50
|
Jaipur
|
99.50
|
Noida
|
95.59
|
Gurugram
|
92.01
|
Chandigarh
|
93.80
PNG prices across major cities on October 13
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/SCM)
|
Delhi
|
49.59
|
Bengaluru
|
53
|
Hyderabad
|
56
|Mumbai
|
52
|
Chennai
|
52
|
Kolkata
|
50
|
Jaipur
|
51.50
|
Noida
|
49.46
|
Gurugram
|
48.40
|
Chandigarh
|
57.48
US-Iran war update
Global crude oil prices remained elevated on October 13 amid concerns over potential supply disruptions following fresh attacks on Saudi Arabia and commercial vessels near the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures stood at $105.2 a barrel on Tuesday, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled at $92.35 a barrel, as markets weighed geopolitical risks against the prospect of additional Russian diesel supplies.
The price movement follows attacks attributed to Iran-aligned Houthi forces on Saudi targets, including Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, and reported attacks on tankers near the Strait of Hormuz. These incidents have heightened concerns about the safety of key shipping routes and the reliability of energy supplies from the region. According to Reuters, the possibility of additional Russian diesel exports could offer some relief, although supply constraints may limit the immediate impact.
For India, sustained increases in international crude oil prices could raise the cost of energy imports and add pressure on domestic fuel markets. While global price movements can influence the cost of petroleum products and natural gas, they do not automatically translate into immediate changes in retail prices of LPG, CNG or PNG. Domestic rates depend on factors such as sourcing costs, pricing decisions, taxes and local distribution charges.
SEE WHY: Gulf war repair bill cut to $40 billion from $58 billion: Rystad Energy
Consumers should therefore check the latest city-wise rates for October 13 rather than assume that higher global crude prices have resulted in an immediate increase in domestic gas prices.