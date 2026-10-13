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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 13): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 13): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Consumers should therefore check the latest city-wise rates for October 13 rather than assume that higher global crude prices have resulted in an immediate increase in domestic gas prices.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 8:45 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 13): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesWith global energy prices remaining elevated, consumers will continue to monitor changes in cooking gas and vehicle fuel costs.

LPG, CNG and PNG prices today: Domestic LPG prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on October 12, even as global energy markets face continued volatility amid rising tensions in the Middle East. However, commercial LPG cylinder prices were increased on October 1, adding to costs for restaurants, hotels and other businesses.

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The price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder remains ₹942 in Delhi. CNG and PNG rates vary across cities depending on local taxes, input gas costs and distribution expenses. Recent CNG price increases in parts of Uttar Pradesh have also put pressure on vehicle owners.

With global energy prices remaining elevated, consumers will continue to monitor changes in cooking gas and vehicle fuel costs. Here is a look at the latest LPG, CNG and PNG prices across major Indian cities today.

MUST READ: LNG traffic through Hormuz returns, but remains 80% below pre-war levels

14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 13

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

942

Bengaluru

944.50

Hyderabad

994

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Mumbai

941.50

Chennai

957.50

Kolkata

968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 13

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,810

Bengaluru

2,898

Hyderabad

3,065

Mumbai

2,764.50

Chennai

2,983

Kolkata

2,954

Jaipur

2,839

Noida

2,810

Gurugram

2,828

Chandigarh

2,833

CNG prices in major cities on October 13

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

86.98

Bengaluru

98

Hyderabad

112

Mumbai

88

Chennai

99.50

Kolkata

93.50

Jaipur

99.50

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Noida

95.59

Gurugram

92.01

Chandigarh

93.80

PNG prices across major cities on October 13

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

49.59

Bengaluru

53

Hyderabad

56
Mumbai

52

Chennai

52

Kolkata

50

Jaipur

51.50

Noida

49.46

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

57.48

US-Iran war update

Global crude oil prices remained elevated on October 13 amid concerns over potential supply disruptions following fresh attacks on Saudi Arabia and commercial vessels near the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures stood at $105.2 a barrel on Tuesday, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled at $92.35 a barrel, as markets weighed geopolitical risks against the prospect of additional Russian diesel supplies.

The price movement follows attacks attributed to Iran-aligned Houthi forces on Saudi targets, including Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, and reported attacks on tankers near the Strait of Hormuz. These incidents have heightened concerns about the safety of key shipping routes and the reliability of energy supplies from the region. According to Reuters, the possibility of additional Russian diesel exports could offer some relief, although supply constraints may limit the immediate impact.

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For India, sustained increases in international crude oil prices could raise the cost of energy imports and add pressure on domestic fuel markets. While global price movements can influence the cost of petroleum products and natural gas, they do not automatically translate into immediate changes in retail prices of LPG, CNG or PNG. Domestic rates depend on factors such as sourcing costs, pricing decisions, taxes and local distribution charges.

SEE WHY: Gulf war repair bill cut to $40 billion from $58 billion: Rystad Energy

Consumers should therefore check the latest city-wise rates for October 13 rather than assume that higher global crude prices have resulted in an immediate increase in domestic gas prices.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 13, 2026 8:45 AM IST
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