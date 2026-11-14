India U-19 create history with thrilling one-wicket win over Pakistan in Asia Cup final

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Usman Khan's century powers Pakistan to 337

Pakistan got off to a solid start, with openers Usman Khan and Hayam Khan adding 62 runs for the first wicket. Hayam scored 21 before being dismissed by Kavya Patel.

Usman continued to anchor the innings and built a crucial partnership with Abdul Qadir. The duo added 135 runs for the second wicket, putting Pakistan in a commanding position.

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Usman scored 107 off 111 balls, including 11 fours and three sixes, while Qadir smashed 80 off just 54 deliveries, hitting eight sixes. Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf also contributed with 63 off 60 balls, helping his side cross the 330-run mark.

India's bowlers fought back towards the end of the innings. Kavya Patel claimed four wickets, while Chigurupati Venkata picked up three scalps to restrict Pakistan to 337/9.

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India survive late scare to complete record chase

India began their chase with the pressure of a demanding target. Captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani led from the front, scoring 80 off 101 balls, while Aaryavir Sehwag contributed 58 off 61 deliveries.

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However, Pakistan kept taking wickets, leaving India in a difficult position during the middle and final stages of the innings.

Manal Chauhan provided a crucial contribution with 47 off 32 balls, keeping India's hopes alive. The match then turned into a tense finish as wickets continued to fall.

Mohit Ulva emerged as one of India's key performers in the closing stages, scoring an unbeaten 49 off just 26 balls. Chigurupati Venkata remained not out on 11 off eight deliveries as India reached the target with one wicket remaining.