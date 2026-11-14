Trump considers delaying fresh Iran strikes as Saudi Arabia, Turkey urge restraint: Report

According to Reuters, Trump has alternated between threatening additional strikes and suggesting an end to hostilities, leaving uncertainty over Washington's next move.

Saudi Arabia, Turkey urge restraint

Trump has consulted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan over the past two weeks, with both leaders urging him against renewed attacks.

According to Reuters, Trump told the Saudi crown prince on October 31 that he was considering military action after the US midterm elections. However, bin Salman reportedly argued that economic sanctions were already putting pressure on Tehran.

Trump has also spoken with Erdogan three times since October 28. A November 7 discussion emphasised the need to reduce US-Iran tensions.

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Speaking to sports broadcaster Stephen A. Smith on Thursday, Trump said, "I could end it immediately, but at the request of the nations that I am looking to protect, we are doing it a little bit longer way, a bit more civilly."

Economic pressures influence calculations

The conflict has pushed global fuel prices higher and attracted growing domestic opposition.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted before the November 3 midterm elections found that 55% of Americans believed the war was not worth its cost.

US intelligence assessments indicate that naval restrictions and economic sanctions are weakening Iran's economy, potentially reducing the need for immediate military escalation.

US military keeps options open

Despite diplomatic efforts, Washington continues preparing for possible military action.

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Reuters reported that a third US aircraft carrier is heading towards the Middle East, potentially strengthening American military capabilities in the region.

Further strikes against Iran's underground nuclear facilities remain among the options under consideration.

However, US intelligence officials reportedly believe renewed attacks would be unlikely to significantly change Tehran's negotiating position.

Concerns over depleted US precision-munition stockpiles have also featured in security briefings.

Israel pushes for further action

Israeli officials continue advocating another military campaign against Iran, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, Trump has suggested Washington holds considerable leverage through economic restrictions and control of the Strait of Hormuz.

"We don't need a deal with Iran," Trump wrote on social media Thursday.

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