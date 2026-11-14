'Indra of our dreams': Kunal Kapoor's Indra in 'Ramayana' wins hearts in Thailand

Several Thai viewers have also invited the actor to visit their country, while some have expressed interest in seeing a standalone film centred on his character.

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Thai fans shower praise on Kunal Kapoor

Kunal’s appearance in the film has prompted enthusiastic reactions from Thai fans, many of whom have drawn comparisons between his on-screen appearance and the divine imagery associated with Indra.

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Kunal Kapoor’s role as Devraj Indra in Ramayana

In Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, Kunal plays Devraj Indra, the king of the devas. Although his screen time is limited, the character appears at important moments in the narrative.

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Indra is first seen battling the asura king Sumali. He later confronts Ravana after the latter receives a boon from Lord Brahma. Kunal also appears in a sequence in which Indra approaches Lord Vishnu and urges him to take an avatar to defeat Ravana.

One of the notable moments in his appearance is his entry on Airavata, the celestial elephant associated with Indra. The sequence, combined with the actor’s elaborate look, has contributed to the attention his portrayal is receiving online.