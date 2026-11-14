'Indra of our dreams': Kunal Kapoor's Indra in 'Ramayana' wins hearts in Thailand

Kunal Kapoor has found an unexpected fan following in Thailand following his portrayal of Devraj Indra in director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. Despite having a relatively brief role in the mythological epic, the actor has caught the attention of Thai audiences, with social media users praising his looks, screen presence and portrayal of the king of the gods.
While Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana have been among the film’s biggest talking points, Kunal’s appearance as Indra has emerged as a surprise highlight among viewers in Thailand. Fans have been sharing screenshots, behind-the-scenes pictures and clips of his scenes on social media platforms, including X and Instagram.