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'Indra of our dreams': Kunal Kapoor's Indra in 'Ramayana' wins hearts in Thailand

'Indra of our dreams': Kunal Kapoor's Indra in 'Ramayana' wins hearts in Thailand

Kunal’s appearance in the film has prompted enthusiastic reactions from Thai fans, many of whom have drawn comparisons between his on-screen appearance and the divine imagery associated with Indra

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 14, 2026 6:45 PM IST
'Indra of our dreams': Kunal Kapoor's Indra in 'Ramayana' wins hearts in ThailandKunal Kapoor has found an unexpected fan following in Thailand following his portrayal of Devraj Indra

Kunal Kapoor has found an unexpected fan following in Thailand following his portrayal of Devraj Indra in director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. Despite having a relatively brief role in the mythological epic, the actor has caught the attention of Thai audiences, with social media users praising his looks, screen presence and portrayal of the king of the gods.

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While Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana have been among the film’s biggest talking points, Kunal’s appearance as Indra has emerged as a surprise highlight among viewers in Thailand. Fans have been sharing screenshots, behind-the-scenes pictures and clips of his scenes on social media platforms, including X and Instagram.

Several Thai viewers have also invited the actor to visit their country, while some have expressed interest in seeing a standalone film centred on his character.

READ THIS: 'Ramayana' box office collection day 9: Ranbir Kapoor's latest film tops ₹1,100 crore worldwide, eyes Jawan's lifetime biz

Thai fans shower praise on Kunal Kapoor

Kunal’s appearance in the film has prompted enthusiastic reactions from Thai fans, many of whom have drawn comparisons between his on-screen appearance and the divine imagery associated with Indra.

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ALSO READ: No award, just a letter! Why Anupam Kher calls Mahesh Bhatt's message his biggest honour

Kunal Kapoor’s role as Devraj Indra in Ramayana

In Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, Kunal plays Devraj Indra, the king of the devas. Although his screen time is limited, the character appears at important moments in the narrative.

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Indra is first seen battling the asura king Sumali. He later confronts Ravana after the latter receives a boon from Lord Brahma. Kunal also appears in a sequence in which Indra approaches Lord Vishnu and urges him to take an avatar to defeat Ravana.

One of the notable moments in his appearance is his entry on Airavata, the celestial elephant associated with Indra. The sequence, combined with the actor’s elaborate look, has contributed to the attention his portrayal is receiving online.

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Published on: Nov 14, 2026 6:45 PM IST
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