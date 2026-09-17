LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 17): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

MUST READ: Russian oil & gas purchase: US House passes bill clearing path for 100% tariffs on India, China
14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 17
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
942
|
Bengaluru
|
944.50
|
Hyderabad
|
994
|
Mumbai
|
941.50
|
Chennai
|
957.50
|
Kolkata
|
968
|
Jaipur
|
945.50
|
Noida
|
939.50
|
Gurugram
|
950.50
|
Chandigarh
|
951.50
Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 17
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
2,747.50
|
Bengaluru
|
2,831
|
Hyderabad
|
2,996
|
Mumbai
|
2,701
|
Chennai
|
2,916.50
|
Kolkata
|
2,884
|
Jaipur
|
2,776
|
Noida
|
2,747.50
|
Gurugram
|
2,764.50
|
Chandigarh
|
2,769.50
CNG prices across major cities on September 17
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/kg)
|
Delhi
|
86.98
|
Bengaluru
|
97
|
Hyderabad
|
112
|
Mumbai
|
88
|
Chennai
|
97.50
|
Kolkata
|
93.50
|
Jaipur
|
97.50
|
Noida
|
95.59
|
Gurugram
|
92.01
|
Chandigarh
|
100.50
PNG prices across major cities on September 17
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/SCM)
|
Delhi
|
49.59
|
Bengaluru
|
53
|
Hyderabad
|
51
|Mumbai
|
51.50
|
Chennai
|
50
|
Kolkata
|
50
|
Jaipur
|
49.50
|
Noida
|
49.45
|
Gurugram
|
48.40
|
Chandigarh
|
54.70
Govt looks to diversify
To cut subsidy expenditure, the government has approved an incentive scheme for city gas distributors to increase domestic PNG connections from September 1, 2026. States and Union Territories have been asked to provide district-level administrative support to speed up the shift from LPG to piped gas. At the same time, India is turning more sharply to the United States for LPG and LNG supplies amid disruption in West Asia.
US-Iran war update
US President Donald Trump told reporters that Washington is “hopefully toward the end” of its war with Iran and noted that he has spoken with them “directly”. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also urged de-escalation and diplomacy in the Middle East amid ongoing clashes between the Houthi group and Saudi Arabia.
Oil prices fell on reports that Saudi Arabia offered additional crude shipments through Oman, easing concerns around disruptions to regional supplies.
ALSO READ: LPG e-KYC deadline today: What happens to your Indane, HP Gas or Bharat Gas connection if you miss it
The UAE, Somalia, Turkiye and Lebanon condemned what Saudi Arabia described as a Houthi drone attack targeting Mecca. The Houthis, however, denied targeting the holy city.