LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 17): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 17

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 17

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,747.50 Bengaluru Advertisement 2,831 Hyderabad 2,996 Mumbai 2,701 Chennai 2,916.50 Kolkata 2,884 Jaipur 2,776 Noida 2,747.50 Gurugram 2,764.50 Chandigarh 2,769.50

CNG prices across major cities on September 17

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 112 Mumbai 88 Chennai 97.50 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 97.50 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 100.50

PNG prices across major cities on September 17

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata Advertisement 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

Govt looks to diversify

To cut subsidy expenditure, the government has approved an incentive scheme for city gas distributors to increase domestic PNG connections from September 1, 2026. States and Union Territories have been asked to provide district-level administrative support to speed up the shift from LPG to piped gas. At the same time, India is turning more sharply to the United States for LPG and LNG supplies amid disruption in West Asia.

US-Iran war update

US President Donald Trump told reporters that Washington is “hopefully toward the end” of its war with Iran and noted that he has spoken with them “directly”. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also urged de-escalation and diplomacy in the Middle East amid ongoing clashes between the Houthi group and Saudi Arabia.

Oil prices fell on reports that Saudi Arabia offered additional crude shipments through Oman, easing concerns around disruptions to regional supplies.

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The UAE, Somalia, Turkiye and Lebanon condemned what Saudi Arabia described as a Houthi drone attack targeting Mecca. The Houthis, however, denied targeting the holy city.