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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 17): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 17): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Oil prices fell as reports that Saudi Arabia was offering additional crude shipments through Oman eased concerns about disruptions to regional supplies.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 8:58 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 17): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Check latest rates across major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: LPG, CNG and PNG rates continue to remain stable across Delhi and other major metro cities despite global energy markets being volatile due to the ongoing West Asia conflict. This comes amid concerns over volatile global crude oil prices, with Brent crude nearing $106 per barrel.

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Oil markets continue to remain on edge after an escalation of the West Asia conflict triggered fears of supply disruptions and raised concerns that the war could drag on.

MUST READ: Russian oil & gas purchase: US House passes bill clearing path for 100% tariffs on India, China

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 17

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

942

Bengaluru

944.50

Hyderabad

994

Mumbai

941.50

Chennai

957.50

Kolkata

968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 17

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,747.50

Bengaluru

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2,831

Hyderabad

2,996

Mumbai

2,701

Chennai

2,916.50

Kolkata

2,884

Jaipur

2,776

Noida

2,747.50

Gurugram

2,764.50

Chandigarh

2,769.50

CNG prices across major cities on September 17

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

86.98

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

112

Mumbai

88

Chennai

97.50

Kolkata

93.50

Jaipur

97.50

Noida

95.59

Gurugram

92.01

Chandigarh

100.50

PNG prices across major cities on September 17

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

49.59

Bengaluru

53

Hyderabad

51
Mumbai

51.50

Chennai

50

Kolkata

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50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

Govt looks to diversify

To cut subsidy expenditure, the government has approved an incentive scheme for city gas distributors to increase domestic PNG connections from September 1, 2026. States and Union Territories have been asked to provide district-level administrative support to speed up the shift from LPG to piped gas. At the same time, India is turning more sharply to the United States for LPG and LNG supplies amid disruption in West Asia.

US-Iran war update

US President Donald Trump told reporters that Washington is “hopefully toward the end” of its war with Iran and noted that he has spoken with them “directly”. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also urged de-escalation and diplomacy in the Middle East amid ongoing clashes between the Houthi group and Saudi Arabia.

Oil prices fell on reports that Saudi Arabia offered additional crude shipments through Oman, easing concerns around disruptions to regional supplies.

ALSO READ: LPG e-KYC deadline today: What happens to your Indane, HP Gas or Bharat Gas connection if you miss it

The UAE, Somalia, Turkiye and Lebanon condemned what Saudi Arabia described as a Houthi drone attack targeting Mecca. The Houthis, however, denied targeting the holy city.

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Published on: Sep 17, 2026 8:58 AM IST
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