LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 19): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 19

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 19

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,747.50 Bengaluru 2,831 Hyderabad 2,996 Mumbai 2,701 Chennai 2,916.50 Kolkata 2,884 Jaipur 2,776 Noida 2,747.50 Gurugram 2,764.50 Chandigarh Advertisement 2,769.50

CNG prices across major cities on September 19

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 112 Mumbai 88 Chennai 97.50 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 97.50 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 99.90

PNG prices across major cities on September 19

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

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US-Iran war update

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Global oil prices continue to remain volatile amid ongoing conflict in West Asia. South Korea told the US that it will contribute to restoring free passage through the Strait of Hormuz during talks between Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, Yonhap reported.

Hyun and Rubio met at the State Department for their first bilateral talks since February. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said that Seoul would not dispatch troops in a manner that would draw the country into an overseas war but it needed to take at least limited steps to protect its citizens, ships and energy routes through Hormuz.

Moreover, US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said that President Donald Trump will participate in multilateral meetings with Gulf leaders at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). According to Waltz, Trump will highlight his administration's handling of major international conflicts, including Iran and Gaza, in his address to the UN General Assembly.

Trump will discuss the need to ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon, Waltz said.