LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 19): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

MUST READ: US tariff clouds loom again: India awaiting more clarity on Russia sanctions bill
14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 19
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
942
|
Bengaluru
|
944.50
|
Hyderabad
|
994
|
Mumbai
|
941.50
|
Chennai
|
957.50
|
Kolkata
|
968
|
Jaipur
|
945.50
|
Noida
|
939.50
|
Gurugram
|
950.50
|
Chandigarh
|
951.50
Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 19
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
2,747.50
|
Bengaluru
|
2,831
|
Hyderabad
|
2,996
|
Mumbai
|
2,701
|
Chennai
|
2,916.50
|
Kolkata
|
2,884
|
Jaipur
|
2,776
|
Noida
|
2,747.50
|
Gurugram
|
2,764.50
|
Chandigarh
|
2,769.50
CNG prices across major cities on September 19
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/kg)
|
Delhi
|
86.98
|
Bengaluru
|
97
|
Hyderabad
|
112
|
Mumbai
|
88
|
Chennai
|
97.50
|
Kolkata
|
93.50
|
Jaipur
|
97.50
|
Noida
|
95.59
|
Gurugram
|
92.01
|
Chandigarh
|
99.90
PNG prices across major cities on September 19
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/SCM)
|
Delhi
|
49.59
|
Bengaluru
|
53
|
Hyderabad
|
51
|Mumbai
|
51.50
|
Chennai
|
50
|
Kolkata
|
50
|
Jaipur
|
49.50
|
Noida
|
49.45
|
Gurugram
|
48.40
|
Chandigarh
|
54.70
ALSO READ: 100% tariffs immediately? What Trump’s new Russia sanctions law means for India
US-Iran war update
Global oil prices continue to remain volatile amid ongoing conflict in West Asia. South Korea told the US that it will contribute to restoring free passage through the Strait of Hormuz during talks between Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, Yonhap reported.
Hyun and Rubio met at the State Department for their first bilateral talks since February. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said that Seoul would not dispatch troops in a manner that would draw the country into an overseas war but it needed to take at least limited steps to protect its citizens, ships and energy routes through Hormuz.
Moreover, US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said that President Donald Trump will participate in multilateral meetings with Gulf leaders at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). According to Waltz, Trump will highlight his administration's handling of major international conflicts, including Iran and Gaza, in his address to the UN General Assembly.
Trump will discuss the need to ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon, Waltz said.