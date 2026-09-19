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Box office clash: 'Hanuman Ansh' nears ₹250 crore in India, 'Mirzapur: The Movie' eyes key milestone as new releases fail to impress

Box office clash: 'Hanuman Ansh' nears ₹250 crore in India, 'Mirzapur: The Movie' eyes key milestone as new releases fail to impress

Box office report: Every new release this week has failed to make a dent, struggling for screens and audiences amid this two-film frenzy. It's a rare box office pattern — dominance at the top, silence everywhere else. What's fueling this imbalance, and is there room for anything else to break through? Here's what the numbers reveal.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 19, 2026 9:14 AM IST
Box office clash: 'Hanuman Ansh' nears ₹250 crore in India, 'Mirzapur: The Movie' eyes key milestone as new releases fail to impressBox Office update: Hanuman Ansh, Mirzapur: The Movie eye key milestones at domestic ticket counters

Box office alert: Can two films alone carry an entire week at the box office? That's exactly what's happening right now. Hanuman Ansh is nearing a huge ₹250 crore total in India, and Mirzapur: The Movie is closing in on its own major milestone.

Yet every new release this week has failed to make a dent, struggling for screens and audiences amid this two-film frenzy. It's a rare box office pattern — dominance at the top, silence everywhere else. What's fueling this imbalance, and is there room for anything else to break through? Here's what the numbers reveal.

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ALSO READ | Box office clash: Pankaj Tripathi-led 'Mirzapur: The Movie' tops ₹200 crore in India, 'Hanuman Ansh' stays the course

Hanuman Ansh box office

Hanuman Ansh has had a miraculous run at the domestic ticket counters. The devotional drama, which made only ₹10 lakh on its first day, is now eyeing the ₹250 crore mark, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

The no-frills film made ₹1.08 crore in its first week, ₹40 lakh in its second week, ₹10.40 crore in its third week, ₹61 crore in its fourth week, ₹90.25 crore in its fifth week, and ₹80.25 crore in its sixth week.

Hanuman Ansh further made ₹5 crore on its seventh Friday, taking its 43-day total at the India net box office to ₹248.38 crore. This translates into India gross box office collection of ₹293.30 crore. Furthermore, the film has made ₹23 crore at the overseas box office, taking its worldwide earnings to ₹316.30 crore.

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Mirzapur The Movie box office

Despite Hanuman Ansh's juggernaut, Mirzapur has managed to stay the course at the India box office. The crime thriller, featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal in significant roles, opened at ₹25.75 crore on its first day. Mirzapur went onto make ₹148.45 crore in its first week and ₹55 crore in its second week.

The film further raked in ₹2.75 crore on its third Friday, taking its total India net box office collection to ₹206.20 crore or gross domestic collections to ₹245.64 crore. The crime thriller has minted ₹50.50 crore at the overseas box office, pushing its worldwide collection to ₹296.14 crore.

MUST READ | India’s Oscars 2027 entry: Marathi thriller 'Gondhal' selected from 33 films

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Do new releases stand a chance?

This week, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Daayra and Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta-starrer Vibe hit the theatres. Both the films had a slow opening at the box office.

Due to virtually no hype, Daayra opened at ₹90 lakh at the domestic box office. The film is Kareena Kapoor Khan's lowest opener at the box office after the 2024 film The Buckingham Murders, which opened at ₹1.38 crore in India.

Vibe also had a slow start at the ticket counters but managed to outdo Daayra. The comedy, featuring Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta, made ₹1.50 crore on its opening day.

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Published on: Sep 19, 2026 9:14 AM IST
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