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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 26): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 26): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Delhi offers the lowest CNG and PNG rates among all four metros, primarily driven by lower local taxes and high-density pipeline distribution. While domestic LPG rates are benchmarked at uniform import parities, local levies create noticeable price gaps between the northern and southern corridors.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 26, 2026 8:53 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 26): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesDomestic LPG cylinders, standard across millions of Indian kitchens, remain sensitive to global crude and international benchmark fluctuations.

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Domestic LPG, CNG, and PNG prices remain stable across major metro cities, insulating retail consumers from ongoing fluctuations in international energy benchmarks. The steady pricing comes at a critical juncture as global oil markets experience heightened anxiety, driven by sharp movements in crude benchmarks

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Delhi offers the lowest CNG and PNG rates among all four metros, primarily driven by lower local taxes and high-density pipeline distribution. While domestic LPG rates are benchmarked at uniform import parities, local levies create noticeable price gaps between the northern and southern corridors.

Domestic LPG cylinders, standard across millions of Indian kitchens, remain sensitive to global crude and international benchmark fluctuations. State-run oil marketing companies adjust non-subsidised rates monthly, with a standard 14.2-kg domestic cylinder priced differently across states due to local taxes and transportation logistics.

MUST READ: Why are oil marketing companies facing Rs 530 crore losses daily?

14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on September 26

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

942

Bengaluru

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944.50

Hyderabad

994

Mumbai

941.50

Chennai

957.50

Kolkata

968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 26

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,747.50

Bengaluru

2,831

Hyderabad

2,996

Mumbai

2,701

Chennai

2,916.50

Kolkata

2,884

Jaipur

2,776

Noida

2,747.50

Gurugram

2,764.50

Chandigarh

2,769.50

CNG prices in major cities on September 26

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

86.98

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

112

Mumbai

88

Chennai

97.50

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Kolkata

93.50

Jaipur

97.50

Noida

95.59

Gurugram

92.01

Chandigarh

93.80

PNG prices across major cities on September 26

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

49.59

Bengaluru

53

Hyderabad

51
Mumbai

51.50

Chennai

50

Kolkata

50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

US-Iran war update

Iran has formally submitted a seven-day roadmap to the United States via Qatari mediators to end the seven-month-old military conflict and reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

ALSO READ: No petrol, diesel price hike proposal yet; govt may support OMCs if crude stays high

Announced by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the plan outlines a phased framework to halt hostilities on all fronts, but it is strictly conditional upon Washington lifting its naval blockade of Iranian ports, unfreezing assets, and waiving oil sanctions. Iran has stated it will reopen the Strait on the final day of the seven-day period once the U.S. complies, framing the situation as a choice that now rests entirely with the United States.

However, the high-stakes diplomatic effort to pause regional hostilities has collapsed after US President Donald Trump rejected a seven-day ceasefire proposal put forward by Tehran, signaling that military operations are expected to resume shortly after the November midterm elections, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 26, 2026 8:52 AM IST
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