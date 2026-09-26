LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 26): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Domestic LPG cylinders, standard across millions of Indian kitchens, remain sensitive to global crude and international benchmark fluctuations. State-run oil marketing companies adjust non-subsidised rates monthly, with a standard 14.2-kg domestic cylinder priced differently across states due to local taxes and transportation logistics.
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14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on September 26
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
942
|
Bengaluru
|
944.50
|
Hyderabad
|
994
|
Mumbai
|
941.50
|
Chennai
|
957.50
|
Kolkata
|
968
|
Jaipur
|
945.50
|
Noida
|
939.50
|
Gurugram
|
950.50
|
Chandigarh
|
951.50
Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 26
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
2,747.50
|
Bengaluru
|
2,831
|
Hyderabad
|
2,996
|
Mumbai
|
2,701
|
Chennai
|
2,916.50
|
Kolkata
|
2,884
|
Jaipur
|
2,776
|
Noida
|
2,747.50
|
Gurugram
|
2,764.50
|
Chandigarh
|
2,769.50
CNG prices in major cities on September 26
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/kg)
|
Delhi
|
86.98
|
Bengaluru
|
97
|
Hyderabad
|
112
|
Mumbai
|
88
|
Chennai
|
97.50
|
Kolkata
|
93.50
|
Jaipur
|
97.50
|
Noida
|
95.59
|
Gurugram
|
92.01
|
Chandigarh
|
93.80
PNG prices across major cities on September 26
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/SCM)
|
Delhi
|
49.59
|
Bengaluru
|
53
|
Hyderabad
|
51
|Mumbai
|
51.50
|
Chennai
|
50
|
Kolkata
|
50
|
Jaipur
|
49.50
|
Noida
|
49.45
|
Gurugram
|
48.40
|
Chandigarh
|
54.70
US-Iran war update
Iran has formally submitted a seven-day roadmap to the United States via Qatari mediators to end the seven-month-old military conflict and reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
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Announced by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the plan outlines a phased framework to halt hostilities on all fronts, but it is strictly conditional upon Washington lifting its naval blockade of Iranian ports, unfreezing assets, and waiving oil sanctions. Iran has stated it will reopen the Strait on the final day of the seven-day period once the U.S. complies, framing the situation as a choice that now rests entirely with the United States.
However, the high-stakes diplomatic effort to pause regional hostilities has collapsed after US President Donald Trump rejected a seven-day ceasefire proposal put forward by Tehran, signaling that military operations are expected to resume shortly after the November midterm elections, according to a Wall Street Journal report.