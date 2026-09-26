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Trump rejects Iran’s 7-day truce proposal, signals post-midterm strike timeline: Report

Trump rejects Iran’s 7-day truce proposal, signals post-midterm strike timeline: Report

Senior White House officials confirmed that the administration has no intention of dismantling its maritime blockade, calculating that sustained economic pressure will force Tehran into an advantageous agreement.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 26, 2026 7:56 AM IST
Trump rejects Iran’s 7-day truce proposal, signals post-midterm strike timeline: ReportAddressing the diplomatic pause at the United Nations General Assembly, President Trump dismissed suggestions that domestic political pressures were driving his decision-making. (File photo)

A high-stakes diplomatic effort to pause regional hostilities has collapsed after US President Donald Trump rejected a seven-day ceasefire proposal put forward by Tehran, signaling that military operations are expected to resume shortly after the November midterm elections, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The Iranian proposal, conveyed via Qatari mediators, offered a structured seven-day rollout: Washington would lift its naval blockade on Iranian ports, waive oil export sanctions, and observe a ceasefire extending to Lebanon.

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In exchange, Tehran pledged to restore normal maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz by day six and reopen direct nuclear talks on day seven. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated, "If the necessary conditions are met, the strait can be reopened, a normal maritime passage restored within seven days. The choice now rests with the United States."

However, senior White House officials confirmed that the administration has no intention of dismantling its maritime blockade, calculating that sustained economic pressure will force Tehran into an advantageous agreement. While President Trump privately expressed skepticism that Tehran would meet his core demand — the complete dismantling of its nuclear programme — he also indicated to aides that renewed strikes remain likely once election season concludes, as per the WSJ report.

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Addressing the diplomatic pause at the United Nations General Assembly, President Trump dismissed suggestions that domestic political pressures were driving his decision-making. "The Republican Party is running, and I'll be helping them, but I am not running. I gave absolutely no credence and will not give credence through the election when it comes to Iran," Trump said. "The only thing that does is that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon."

With over 5,000 casualties reported in Iran since the nearly seven-month conflict escalated, the standoff continues to roil global energy markets, leaving the vital shipping channel of the Strait of Hormuz choked while both capitals brace for a potential post-election surge in military confrontation.

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Published on: Sep 26, 2026 7:56 AM IST
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