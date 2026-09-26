Global tourism enters a digital era: WEF highlights role of online payments, technology, AI

The global travel and tourism sector recorded 1.5 billion international tourist arrivals in 2025, up 5% from 2024 and 4.4% above 2019 levels. The industry also contributed a record $11.6 trillion to global GDP in 2025 and supported 366 million jobs, equivalent to around one in every 10 jobs globally.

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A major indicator of tourism’s digital transformation is ICT Readiness. The WEF’s latest analysis shows that ICT Readiness scores increased by 7.2% between 2019 and 2024, with 97% of economies recording positive momentum. The improvement has been driven by wider online access, expanding mobile-network coverage and increasing use of digital payments.

For travellers, this means much of the tourism journey can now happen through a smartphone. From searching for hotels and flights to making reservations, paying digitally and accessing maps or travel information, mobile connectivity has become an important part of the visitor experience.

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Online booking platforms are also helping tourism businesses, particularly smaller operators, reach customers beyond their traditional markets. According to the WEF, digital platforms can help tourism businesses access new markets, improve operational efficiency, engage visitors and understand consumer preferences.

Digital payments are another important component of this transformation. Faster and more convenient cashless transactions can simplify payments for hotels, restaurants, transport providers and attractions while generating useful data on visitor behaviour.

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The WEF also points to the growing importance of data. Information generated through online bookings, digital payments and mobile-device usage can help destinations understand tourist movement and demand. Big-data analytics can potentially help authorities manage visitor flows, allocate resources and monitor environmental pressures more effectively.

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The transformation is also opening the door to artificial intelligence. AI-powered trip planning, personalised recommendations, translation tools and digital assistance could further change how travellers interact with destinations.