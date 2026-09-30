LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 30): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

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Domestic LPG cylinders, standard across millions of Indian kitchens, remain sensitive to global crude and international benchmark fluctuations. State-run oil marketing companies adjust non-subsidised rates monthly, with a standard 14.2-kg domestic cylinder priced differently across states due to local taxes and transportation logistics.

14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on September 30

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Advertisement Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 30

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,747.50 Bengaluru 2,831 Hyderabad 2,996 Mumbai 2,701 Chennai 2,916.50 Kolkata 2,884 Jaipur 2,776 Noida 2,747.50 Gurugram 2,764.50 Chandigarh 2,769.50

CNG prices in major cities on September 30

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 112 Mumbai 88 Chennai Advertisement 97.50 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 97.50 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 93.80

PNG prices across major cities on September 30

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 56 Mumbai 52 Chennai 52 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 51.50 Noida 49.46 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 57.48

US-Iran war update

Saudi Arabia has resumed oil tanker loadings from its Red Sea port of Yanbu after restarting operations on the East-West Pipeline, according to TOI sources and shipping data.

The resumption of Yanbu loadings, halted earlier this month after a drone attack on the pipeline, weighed on global oil prices Monday as it added to signs of increased flows from West Asia, from which the US war with Iran has throttled oil shipments.

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Qatar on Tuesday said that it hoped the shuttle diplomacy between the US and Iran could help in a breakthrough, despite US President Donald Trump denying reports that he was willing to ease sanctions and release frozen Iranian funds in exchange for concessions on its nuclear programme.