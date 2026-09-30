LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 30): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

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Domestic LPG cylinders, standard across millions of Indian kitchens, remain sensitive to global crude and international benchmark fluctuations. State-run oil marketing companies adjust non-subsidised rates monthly, with a standard 14.2-kg domestic cylinder priced differently across states due to local taxes and transportation logistics.
14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on September 30
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
942
|
Bengaluru
|
944.50
|
Hyderabad
|
994
|
Mumbai
|
941.50
|
Chennai
|
957.50
|
Kolkata
|
968
|
Jaipur
|
945.50
|
Noida
|
939.50
|
Gurugram
|
950.50
|
Chandigarh
|
951.50
Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 30
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
2,747.50
|
Bengaluru
|
2,831
|
Hyderabad
|
2,996
|
Mumbai
|
2,701
|
Chennai
|
2,916.50
|
Kolkata
|
2,884
|
Jaipur
|
2,776
|
Noida
|
2,747.50
|
Gurugram
|
2,764.50
|
Chandigarh
|
2,769.50
CNG prices in major cities on September 30
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/kg)
|
Delhi
|
86.98
|
Bengaluru
|
97
|
Hyderabad
|
112
|
Mumbai
|
88
|
Chennai
|
97.50
|
Kolkata
|
93.50
|
Jaipur
|
97.50
|
Noida
|
95.59
|
Gurugram
|
92.01
|
Chandigarh
|
93.80
PNG prices across major cities on September 30
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/SCM)
|
Delhi
|
49.59
|
Bengaluru
|
53
|
Hyderabad
|
56
|Mumbai
|
52
|
Chennai
|
52
|
Kolkata
|
50
|
Jaipur
|
51.50
|
Noida
|
49.46
|
Gurugram
|
48.40
|
Chandigarh
|
57.48
US-Iran war update
Saudi Arabia has resumed oil tanker loadings from its Red Sea port of Yanbu after restarting operations on the East-West Pipeline, according to TOI sources and shipping data.
The resumption of Yanbu loadings, halted earlier this month after a drone attack on the pipeline, weighed on global oil prices Monday as it added to signs of increased flows from West Asia, from which the US war with Iran has throttled oil shipments.
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Qatar on Tuesday said that it hoped the shuttle diplomacy between the US and Iran could help in a breakthrough, despite US President Donald Trump denying reports that he was willing to ease sanctions and release frozen Iranian funds in exchange for concessions on its nuclear programme.