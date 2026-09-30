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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 30): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 30): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

State-run oil marketing companies adjust non-subsidised rates monthly, with a standard 14.2-kg domestic cylinder priced differently across states due to local taxes and transportation logistics.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 8:34 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 30): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG prices on September 30 : Check rates across major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Domestic LPG, CNG, and PNG prices remain stable across major metro cities, insulating retail consumers from ongoing fluctuations in international energy benchmarks. The steady pricing comes at a critical juncture as global oil markets experience heightened anxiety, driven by sharp movements in crude benchmarks.

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Delhi offers the lowest CNG and PNG rates among all four metros, primarily driven by lower local taxes and high-density pipeline distribution. While domestic LPG rates are benchmarked at uniform import parities, local levies create noticeable price gaps between the northern and southern corridors.

MUST READ: Kalpataru Projects secures Rs 4,000 crore gas pipeline order in UAE; stock reacts

Domestic LPG cylinders, standard across millions of Indian kitchens, remain sensitive to global crude and international benchmark fluctuations. State-run oil marketing companies adjust non-subsidised rates monthly, with a standard 14.2-kg domestic cylinder priced differently across states due to local taxes and transportation logistics.

14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on September 30

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

942

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Bengaluru

944.50

Hyderabad

994

Mumbai

941.50

Chennai

957.50

Kolkata

968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 30

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,747.50

Bengaluru

2,831

Hyderabad

2,996

Mumbai

2,701

Chennai

2,916.50

Kolkata

2,884

Jaipur

2,776

Noida

2,747.50

Gurugram

2,764.50

Chandigarh

2,769.50

CNG prices in major cities on September 30

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

86.98

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

112

Mumbai

88

Chennai

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97.50

Kolkata

93.50

Jaipur

97.50

Noida

95.59

Gurugram

92.01

Chandigarh

93.80

PNG prices across major cities on September 30

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

49.59

Bengaluru

53

Hyderabad

56
Mumbai

52

Chennai

52

Kolkata

50

Jaipur

51.50

Noida

49.46

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

57.48

US-Iran war update

Saudi Arabia has resumed oil tanker loadings from its Red Sea port of Yanbu after restarting operations on the East-West Pipeline, according to TOI sources and shipping data.

The resumption of Yanbu loadings, halted earlier this month after a drone attack on the pipeline, weighed on global oil prices Monday as it added to signs of increased flows from West Asia, from which the US war with Iran has throttled oil shipments.

ALSO READ: European gas prices may stay elevated this winter as LNG disruptions persist: Goldman Sachs

Qatar on Tuesday said that it hoped the shuttle diplomacy between the US and Iran could help in a breakthrough, despite US President Donald Trump denying reports that he was willing to ease sanctions and release frozen Iranian funds in exchange for concessions on its nuclear programme.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 30, 2026 8:34 AM IST
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