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Kalpataru Projects secures Rs 4,000 crore gas pipeline order in UAE; stock reacts

Kalpataru Projects secures Rs 4,000 crore gas pipeline order in UAE; stock reacts

Kalpataru Projects International said the order has been received in the normal course of business.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 10:59 AM IST
Kalpataru Projects secures Rs 4,000 crore gas pipeline order in UAE; stock reactsKalpataru Projects shares fell 1.46% on Monday, touching a low of Rs 1,370.70, compared with the previous close of Rs 1,391.05

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd has secured a major order in the oil and gas business, receiving a Letter of Award (LoA) for an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) gas pipeline project in the United Arab Emirates.

The company said the order has been received in the normal course of business. The project falls under its Oil & Gas business, where KPIL undertakes engineering, procurement and construction activities for energy infrastructure projects.

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The order is classified as a major order, indicating an estimated order value of over Rs 4,000 crore, according to the company's disclosure.

Kalpataru Projects shares fell 1.46% on Monday, touching a low of Rs 1,370.70, compared with the previous close of Rs 1,391.05. The fall in the stock came amid the weak broader market sentiment.

Commenting on the order win, Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, "We are delighted to secure this prestigious international project, which reinforces our proven capabilities and robust track record in the global Oil and Gas sector."

He added that the order demonstrates the company's technical expertise, operational excellence and ability to scale its global operations.

The UAE project strengthens KPIL's presence in the international oil and gas EPC market. The company operates across multiple infrastructure segments, including power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water, railways, urban mobility and oil and gas.

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The order adds to KPIL's international project portfolio and comes as the company continues to expand its EPC operations across global markets.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 28, 2026 10:59 AM IST
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