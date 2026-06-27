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LPG, CNG, PNG rates today (June 27): Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG rates today (June 27): Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities

In another relief for consumers, the government said that 100% supply is being maintained for domestic LPG, PNG, and CNG in the country. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 27, 2026 9:07 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG rates today (June 27): Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG prices on June 27: Check the latest rates across major cities

LPG, CNG and PNG prices continue to remain largely stable for households across India despite the West Asia conflict involving the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other nearing an end. The domestic LPG cylinder rates have remained unchanged across the country since June 7, when the rates were raised by ₹29. 

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Commercial LPG cylinder prices have remained stable since June 1, whereas PNG and CNG rates were last hiked in May this year. In another relief for consumers, the government said that 100% supply is being maintained for domestic LPG, PNG, and CNG in the country. 

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry added that no dryouts were reported at LPG distributorships, adding that online bookings have increased to 98%. 

DO CHECKOUT | Petrol, diesel prices today, June 27: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities

Moreover, the US has also waived sanctions on Iranian petroleum, petroleum products and crude oil imports for 60 days. At present, crude oil prices are around 2% down compared to Friday. Brent crude stands at $71.99 per barrel, whereas US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude stands at $69.23 per barrel on the same day. 

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on June 25

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 942

Bengaluru

 944.50

Hyderabad

 994

Mumbai

 941.50

Chennai

 957.50

Kolkata

 968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on June 25

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 3,113.50

Bengaluru

 3,198.50

Hyderabad

 3,367.50

Mumbai

 3,067.50

Chennai

 3,283.50

Kolkata

 3,255.50

Jaipur

3,141.50

Noida

3,113.50

Gurugram

3,130.50

Chandigarh

3,136

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CNG prices across major cities on June 25

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

83.09

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

 97

Mumbai

 86

Chennai

 97

Kolkata

 93.50

Jaipur

96

Noida

91.70

Gurugram

88.12

Chandigarh

98.75

PNG prices across major cities on June 25

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

 49.59

Bengaluru

 53

Hyderabad

 51

Mumbai

 51.50

Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

The partial resumption of oil cargo movement via the Hormuz has impacted India as the country meets roughly 40% of its crude imports and 90% of its LPG imports from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Since the global energy supplies haven’t fully resumed yet via the Hormuz, the government has cut the number of subsidised cylinders available under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) from 9 to 4. Crores of women across rural India are covered under this scheme to give free gas connections across rural India.

While LPG remains the most used cooking fuel for many Indian households, CNG and PNG are also emerging as much more stable and cost-effective alternatives. Consumers are advised to track city-wise price updates and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively.

Published on: Jun 27, 2026 9:07 AM IST
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