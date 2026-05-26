LPG, CNG, PNG rates today, May 26: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over the future of LPG, CNG and PNG rates have only grown in the past few days after compressed natural gas rates were increased multiple times. On Tuesday, May 26, CNG rates were increased yet again marking the fourth hike in less than two weeks. The price has gone up by ₹2 per kg this time, bringing the total increase since May 15 to ₹6 per kg.

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CNG rates in Delhi are now at ₹83.09. The latest hike follows previous increases of ₹1 per kg on May 23 and May 17, and ₹2 per kg on May 15.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on May 26

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on May 26

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,071.50 Bengaluru 3,152 Hyderabad 3,315 Mumbai 3,024 Chennai 3,237 Kolkata 3,202

CNG prices across major cities on May 26

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 90 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 81 Chennai 91.50 Kolkata 93.50

Moreover, CNG retails at ₹86.12 per kg in Gurugram, ₹89.70 per kg in Ghaziabad, and ₹89.70 in Noida, respectively after the recent hike.

PNG prices across major cities on May 26

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

The increase is linked to rising global energy costs, ongoing losses faced by oil companies, and worries about fuel availability. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged ministers and officials to explore alternative energy sources urgently, while a parliamentary panel has questioned officials about reports of long queues and rationing at petrol pumps in some regions.

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Indraprastha Gas Limited has passed on the impact of higher global energy costs to consumers. Industry sources noted that the price rises were designed to ease margin pressures on oil companies without causing a major inflationary shock, though inflation is still expected to be affected.

DON'T MISS | CNG prices hiked again! Rates hiked by ₹2 per kg, Delhi prices now stand at ₹83.09

Energy prices surged globally after the US-Israel attack on Iran on February 28 and Tehran's retaliation, which effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz. This pushed domestic fuel prices up. The government delayed raising energy prices but implemented the hikes 16 days after Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal concluded.

Meanwhile, at a Council of Ministers meeting lasting over four hours, PM Modi advocated moving beyond conventional energy and suggested biogas as a substitute for LPG cooking gas. Before the conflict, India sourced over 40 per cent of its crude oil imports and about 90 per cent of its LPG from the Middle East via the Strait of Hormuz.

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On the other hand, members of a parliamentary panel questioned Oil Ministry officials about reports of long queues and rationing of petrol and diesel at some petrol pumps. Officials informed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture that the country has crude oil stocks sufficient for the next 78 days.

The officials also reported that 13 Indian ships remain stranded in West Asia due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. They said the government is making efforts to prevent shortages but uncertainty remains over when the conflict will end.

Some opposition members raised concerns about shortages of petrol and LPG and criticised the Oil Ministry for not providing official data. They questioned why corrective measures were not taken earlier despite signs that the West Asia conflict would continue. Opposition MPs said officials should have planned ahead to reduce the impact of high oil and fertiliser prices on common people.