LPG, CNG, PNG rates today, May 29: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG rates today: Even as a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz seems to be taking shape, concerns about possible further hikes in LPG, CNG and PNG prices have plagued households. Compressed natural gas prices were increased by ₹2 per kg on May 26, the fourth hike in less than two weeks and a total rise of ₹6 per kg since May 15.

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In Delhi, CNG now costs ₹83.09 per kg. The latest increase came amid concerns over fuel availability, rising global energy costs and losses faced by oil companies after global prices surged following the US-Israel attack on Iran on February 28 and Tehran's retaliation, which led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and pushed up domestic fuel prices.

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Before the latest hike, CNG prices were raised by ₹1 per kg on May 23 and May 17, and by ₹2 per kg on May 15. Indraprastha Gas Limited passed on the impact of higher global energy prices to consumers. The increases aim to ease margin pressures on oil firms without causing a major inflationary shock, although inflation is still expected to be affected.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on May 29

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on May 29

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,071.50 Bengaluru 3,152 Hyderabad 3,315 Mumbai 3,024 Chennai 3,237 Kolkata 3,202

CNG prices across major cities on May 29

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 90 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 81 Chennai 91.50 Kolkata 93.50

Moreover, CNG in retailing in Noida and Ghaziabad at ₹91.70 per kg, while in Gurugram, it costs ₹88.12 per kg, according to IGL.

PNG prices across major cities on May 29

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

The government delayed energy price revisions but implemented the hikes 16 days after Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal concluded.

At a Council of Ministers meeting lasting over four hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a shift away from conventional energy sources and suggested biogas as a substitute for LPG used in cooking. Before the conflict, India sourced more than 40 per cent of its crude oil imports and about 90 per cent of its LPG from the Middle East through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture questioned Oil Ministry officials about reports of long queues and rationing of petrol and diesel at some pumps. Officials said the country has crude oil stocks sufficient for the next 78 days. They also said multiple Indian ships remain stranded in West Asia due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

While it has been seen as a positive development, the deal to extend the US-Iran ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz has not been finalised. Four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday that negotiators had reached an agreement to extend the current truce by 60 days and restore unrestricted shipping through the strategic waterway, which has been effectively closed since the conflict began on February 28.

US President Donald Trump has not yet approved the deal, and Iranian state media said the text had not been finalised.