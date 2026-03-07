LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 60, petrol prices unchanged: Govt sources

Government sources confirmed an increase in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices as part of efforts to address domestic energy costs in the context of a volatile global environment.

The price of a domestic cylinder has been raised by ₹60, bringing the cost for non-Ujjwala users to ₹913, up from the previous ₹853.

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While any upward revision impacts the household budget, officials pointed out that current international conditions exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in West Asia would have naturally dictated a much steeper hike of ₹134 per cylinder.

By absorbing more than half of that projected increase, the government estimates the actual burden on an average family of four will be limited to approximately 20 paise per day, per person, the sources said.

For the households under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), the cost per cylinder has been hiked from ₹510 to ₹613. Despite this adjustment, the core subsidy of Rs 300 for PMUY remains fully intact according to a government sources family with the matter.

Beyond the kitchen, officials familiar with the matter also suggest that the government has signalled a firm stance on transport fuels, stating there will be no hike in petrol prices at this time.

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Despite this adjustment, government officials and industry sources have reiterated that the country’s fuel stocks remain robust, and citizens should not be concerned about supply disruptions.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri assured consumers that India's fuel availability remains stable.

“Our priority is to ensure the availability of affordable and sustainable fuel for our citizens, and we are doing it comfortably. There is no shortage of energy in India, and there is no cause of worry for our energy consumers,” the minister said in a post on X.