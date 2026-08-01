'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection day 2: Tom Holland-Zendaya film crosses ₹100 crore in India, ₹200 crore next?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day India box office

The actioner achieved this feat despite an 18.6% drop in its daily India box office earnings. The Tom Holland-led actioner made ₹60.60 crore on its first Thursday and ₹49.35 crore on its first Friday. With this, the film's total net India box office collection stands at ₹109.95 crore, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

This translates into India gross collections of ₹131.46 crore. Spider-Man: Brand New Day's English shows on Friday had an overall occupancy of 49.31%, with the highest occupancy logged in its night shows at 66.78%. Its Hindi shows saw an overall occupancy of 90% on the same day.

Advertisement

MUST READ | 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' movie Twitter review: 'Best-looking Spider-Man movie ever,' say fans on Tom Holland-Zendaya film

Will it cross ₹200 crore in its extended weekend?

If the film continues its current run, it is likely to cross the ₹200 crore mark in its extended weekend. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is headed for an opening weekend of ₹235 crore in India, with Saturday and Sunday expected to be its best two days of the run. If the film exceeds expectations, it could even approach the ₹250 crore mark.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day story, cast

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Spider-Man series. The film is set four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and shows Peter Parker living alone in New York with his loved ones having no recollection of him.

Advertisement

Besides Tom Holland and Zendaya, the film features Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Marisa Tomei and Mark Ruffalo in significant roles.