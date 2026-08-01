Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
trending
box office
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection day 2: Tom Holland-Zendaya film crosses ₹100 crore in India, ₹200 crore next?

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection day 2: Tom Holland-Zendaya film crosses ₹100 crore in India, ₹200 crore next?

We've got the full Day 1-2 collection breakdown, plus what trade experts think about a possible ₹200 crore run. Spoiler: it's looking good.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 1, 2026 8:19 AM IST
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection day 2: Tom Holland-Zendaya film crosses ₹100 crore in India, ₹200 crore next?The actioner achieved this feat despite an 18.6% drop in its daily India box office earnings.

Spidey fans, this one's for you! Spider-Man: Brand New Day has just crossed ₹100 crore in India — in only TWO days. Tom Holland and Zendaya are clearly striking gold again, and the numbers are only climbing. Theatres are houseful, fan reactions are pouring in, and everyone's asking the same thing: will this be the year's biggest Hollywood hit in India? We've got the full Day 1-2 collection breakdown, plus what trade experts think about a possible ₹200 crore run. Spoiler: it's looking good.

Advertisement

DO CHECKOUT | 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection day 1: Tom Holland's film tops ₹60 crore in India, beats 'Avengers: Endgame'

Spider-Man: Brand New Day India box office

The actioner achieved this feat despite an 18.6% drop in its daily India box office earnings. The Tom Holland-led actioner made ₹60.60 crore on its first Thursday and ₹49.35 crore on its first Friday. With this, the film's total net India box office collection stands at ₹109.95 crore, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

This translates into India gross collections of ₹131.46 crore. Spider-Man: Brand New Day's English shows on Friday had an overall occupancy of 49.31%, with the highest occupancy logged in its night shows at 66.78%. Its Hindi shows saw an overall occupancy of 90% on the same day.

Advertisement

MUST READ | 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' movie Twitter review: 'Best-looking Spider-Man movie ever,' say fans on Tom Holland-Zendaya film

Will it cross ₹200 crore in its extended weekend?

If the film continues its current run, it is likely to cross the ₹200 crore mark in its extended weekend. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is headed for an opening weekend of ₹235 crore in India, with Saturday and Sunday expected to be its best two days of the run. If the film exceeds expectations, it could even approach the ₹250 crore mark.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day story, cast

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Spider-Man series. The film is set four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and shows Peter Parker living alone in New York with his loved ones having no recollection of him.

Advertisement

Besides Tom Holland and Zendaya, the film features Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Marisa Tomei and Mark Ruffalo in significant roles.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 1, 2026 8:19 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more