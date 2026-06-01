LPG rule changes from today (June 1): Refill blocks, longer lock-ins and more; Here's what changes 

If you still rely on an LPG cylinder, June 1 is an important date that you should keep in mind. Starting today, the government has tightened the rules around domestic gas supply, blocking refills for households with PNG connections, extending lock-in periods between bookings, and moving to enforce the one household, one connection rule in earnest.

Advertisement

Here are the changes explained:

One home, one connection

The most consequential change is the one household, one connection rule. Households with an active PNG connection may now be required to surrender their LPG connection. Oil marketing companies have begun cross-referencing databases to identify homes, drawing from both sources, a practice now treated as a prohibited activity under amended LPG rules.

Those in areas with existing PNG infrastructure who don't switch within the prescribed period could face suspension or outright cancellation of their LPG supply.

MUST READ: Commercial LPG cylinder prices rise! Rates up by ₹42 in Delhi from June 1 in a second hike since May

Refill blocked, but there's a way back

From this month, households flagged as having active PNG pipelines are being blocked from booking or refilling domestic LPG cylinders. City Gas Distribution companies and oil marketing companies have fully integrated their digital systems to enforce this.

Advertisement

For users caught mid-transition, there is a window. Since LPG connections must be terminated within 30 days of getting a PNG hookup, the government has introduced a transfer voucher mechanism, allowing users to reactivate their LPG connection if they relocate to an area without PNG access.

Longer waits between refills

For those still on LPG, the refill lock-in period has been extended, from 21 to 25 days for urban households, and up to 45 days for rural users. The move is aimed at controlling supply shortages and curbing misuse.

DO CHECKOUT: LPG, CNG, PNG rates today, June 1: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

The 12 subsidised cylinders per year cap remains unchanged. Anything beyond that comes at market price. New LPG connections will also now come with revised deposits and setup charges covering the regulator, hose, and installation.

Advertisement

The drive that's still short of its target

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board has directed City Gas Distribution companies to fast-track domestic PNG connections before the June 30 deadline. The extension of PNG Drive 2.0 is meant to make adoption simpler and safer, but with 33.5 crore households still reaching for a cylinder, the infrastructure and the intent have some catching up to do.