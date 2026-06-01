LPG, CNG, PNG rates today, June 1: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG rates today: Commercial LPG prices have been increased again, adding to concerns over rising LPG, CNG and PNG rates. From June 1, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has risen by Rs 42 to Rs 3,113.5, while in Kolkata it has gone up by Rs 53.5 to Rs 3,255.5. The 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinder in Delhi has also become costlier by Rs 11, now priced at Rs 821.5. Domestic LPG cylinders used by households remain unchanged for the time being.

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The latest price revision follows a series of CNG price hikes amid worries about fuel availability, higher global energy costs and pressure on oil companies. CNG prices were raised by Rs 2 per kg on May 26, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks and since May 15, bringing the total rise to Rs 6 per kg. In Delhi, CNG now costs Rs 83.09 per kg.

MUST READ | Commercial LPG cylinder prices rise! Rates up by ₹42 in Delhi from June 1 in a second hike since May

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on June 1

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on June 1

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198 Hyderabad 3,367 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283 Kolkata 3,255.50

CNG prices across major cities on June 1

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Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 95 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 86 Chennai 95 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on June 1

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

The hikes aim to ease margin pressure on oil firms without causing a major inflationary shock, though inflation is expected to be affected. The government delayed energy price revisions but implemented the hikes 16 days after Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal concluded.

The rise in fuel prices followed a surge in global prices after the US-Israel attack on Iran on February 28 and Tehran’s retaliation, which led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and pushed up domestic fuel prices. Before the conflict, India sourced over 40 per cent of its crude oil imports and about 90 per cent of its LPG from the Middle East through the Strait of Hormuz.

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There has been some relief with talks to extend the US-Iran ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but the arrangement is not yet finalised. Four sources told Reuters that negotiators had agreed to extend the current truce by 60 days and restore unrestricted shipping through the waterway, closed since February 28. However, US President Donald Trump has not approved the deal, and Iranian state media said the text was not finalised.

The latest commercial LPG price increase is the second since May 1, when oil companies raised prices by Rs 993 per cylinder amid disruptions to global LPG supplies linked to the Middle East conflict.

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Amid supply chain pressures, the government said it is taking steps to strengthen fuel reserves and manage domestic supplies. At an inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said India currently has sufficient stocks of petrol, diesel, LPG and natural gas, and refineries are operating at optimal capacity. LPG production has reached nearly 90 DMT per day, and no supply disruptions have been reported at distributorships. The government has directed oil marketing companies to maintain a minimum 30-day LPG reserve as part of strategic reserves.

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On demand, Sharma said the current LPG requirement is around 72,000 metric tonnes per day, while domestic refineries produce between 50,000 and 52,000 metric tonnes. The LPG backlog has been reduced to 4.5 days, indicating better supply management.

